Sno-Isle Geneaology Society offering help with research roadblocks during free sessions March 23

Are you out of research ideas to find an elusive ancestor? Sno-Isle Genealogy Society is offering to help you with your “brick wall” problems on Saturday, March 23 at the Research Library, 19827 Poplar Way, Heritage Park, Lynnwood.

Experienced researcher Margaret Summit can direct your research efforts in the free 40-minute session. If the four sessions are filled, you will be placed on a waiting list for the next “brick wall” day.

To make a reservation, call 425-775-6267 to leave a message in a clear voice. Your call will be returned later to confirm your appointment.