Sounder trains available for Sounders vs. Colorado Rapids, plus extended T Line service for Blake Shelton concert

Sound Transit will be providing Extra T Line service for Blake Shelton concert at the Tacoma Dome on Friday, March 15 and special service for Seattle Sounders game day Saturday, March 16, according to to a news release.

The concert is expected to run from 7-11 p.m. on Friday. Sound Transit will provide extra service for this event, with trains running every 12 minutes following the end of the concert. Wait times between the usual end of service for the T Line and the end of the concert will be 20 minutes.

The last train will depart the Tacoma Dome station at 11:48 p.m.

ST Express bus and Sounder train service is not scheduled for after the event. Complete train and bus schedules are available at soundtransit.org/schedules.

Seattle sports fans can save on travel time, parking and gas by taking Sound Transit’s popular Sounder trains to this Saturday’s Sounders FC game. Special Sounder service is in addition to Link light rail, ST Express and King County Metro service to and from Lumen Field.

The special service will be available Saturday, for Sounders game against the Colorado Rapids at 12:30 p.m. at Lumen Field.

From the south, the inbound Sounder S Line train departs Lakewood at 9:11 a.m. The train will stop at all Sounder S Line stations and then arrives at King Street Station at 10:27 a.m.

From the north, the inbound Sounder N Line game train from Snohomish County departs Everett at 9:45 a.m. with stops in Mukilteo and Edmonds, arriving at King Street Station at 10:44 a.m.

Both return trains depart 45 minutes after the conclusion of the game.

An online schedule of Sounder trains serving Sounders games is available at soundtransit.org/sounders.