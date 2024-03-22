South County Fire investigating cause of fire at former Family Fun Center

South County Fire is investigating the cause of a fire that occurred around 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 20 at the former Family Fun Center off 220th Street Southwest near Highway 99. No one was injured.
South County Fire spokesperson Christie Veley said that 220th Street Southwest east of Highway 99 was closed while firefighters worked to control the blaze.
Fires have been reported inside the building before, including a blaze in December 2021 that caused $200,000 damage and a fire in September 2023.
“There were two other incidents of fires reported at the same address in January 2023 and May 2023. Firefighters responded and, in both of those cases, the fires were outside of the building and were already extinguished when we arrived,” Veley said.
It’s time to tear that building down and replace it with housing. What is the hold up on that? It seems we need spots to build?? Well, there’s one for you. I don’t care what or who is housed just do it. 4 times now…This is a serious situation and well it could get much worse. I thought I had heard a group, or something planned to build there?? This is Edmonds correct? Get on it. Perhaps one of the 5 story buildings suggested could be there. It’s on the bus line right? It’s close to services grocery store large one. Pharmacy, Other amenities all up and down that area. Why is it so hard to figure this stuff out? Why not? 3 years fires and destruction and people apparently looking for places to live? I am growing weary from waiting and discussing. Action Now.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.