South County Fire investigating cause of fire at former Family Fun Center

South County Fire is investigating the cause of a fire that occurred around 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 20 at the former Family Fun Center off 220th Street Southwest near Highway 99. No one was injured.

South County Fire spokesperson Christie Veley said that 220th Street Southwest east of Highway 99 was closed while firefighters worked to control the blaze.

Fires have been reported inside the building before, including a blaze in December 2021 that caused $200,000 damage and a fire in September 2023.

“There were two other incidents of fires reported at the same address in January 2023 and May 2023. Firefighters responded and, in both of those cases, the fires were outside of the building and were already extinguished when we arrived,” Veley said.