Spartans junior hockey team wins recreation league championship; 16U team headed for nationals

The Seattle Junior Hockey Association’s 18U Spartans team — which includes players from the Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace areas — won a Metropolitan Hockey League (MHL) championship Sunday.

According to Marty Rubin of the Seattle Junior Hockey Association (SJHA), the Spartans are a recreational hockey team that plays in the Metropolitan Hockey League, which encompasses all the local youth hockey organizations from Tacoma to Everett. “The Spartans have several players from the Edmonds, Mountlake Terrace, Lynnwood areas as we own rinks in both Mountlake Terrace and Lynnwood,” Rubin said, adding the team won their first MHL championship “after three previous appearances in the championship game without a win. We are very proud of them. ”

Rubin also shared more exciting junior hockey news. “Our 16UAA Junior Metropolitans (Mets for short) won the Washington State Tournament on March 3,” he said. The win qualifies them to represent Washington at the USA Hockey National Tournament in Dallas, Texas in early April.” And the SJHA’s 16U Seattle Red Hawks (the girl’s hockey program) won the Pacific Coast Amateur Hockey Association Championship in Vancouver, British Columbia. “This was the first year of our girls program and we are already seeing major success with the teams,” Rubin said.

The nonprofit Seattle Junior Hockey Association is dedicated to grassroots youth hockey development in Snohomish County. You can learn more here.