Sponsor spotlight: Free shredding and electronics recycle event March 30

Saturday, March 30, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Windermere Real Estate (Alderwood)
Clear out your closets, home office and mental space by driving through the Windermere Alderwood parking lot on Saturday, March 30 from 10 a.m.- 1 p.m. at Windermere Real Estate Alderwood’s free annual document shredding and electronics recycling event.
Simple and free for you. Here’s how it works:
We will be destroying all your sensitive documents on site and SBK Recycle will be collecting your small electronics and small appliances to be recycled. See below for a list of items they do and do not accept.
Simply drive up and have your documents and electronics/appliances unloaded for you, from your car onto the trucks. It’s quick and convenient so you can enjoy the rest of your Saturday.
What items are accepted
Computers
Laptops
Monitors (LCD only)
TVs (Flat screen LCD only)
Keyboards/mice
Printers/scanners
Ink cartridges
Fax/copy
Servers/routers/hubs
Networking devices
Office machines/electronics
Communications equipment
Cable boxes
VCRs/DVD players
Video game consoles
Stereos/audio
Computer parts
Cell phones/telephones
PDAs/handheld games
Cameras
Batteries (small quantities only)
Electronics
These Are NOT accepted
No CRT TVs on monitors
No projection-style TV’s
No light bulbs
Nothing containing liquid, gas, or oil
We look forward to seeing you there and helping you jumpstart your spring cleaning. You may also bring food bank donations along with your recycling items.
Find us behind the Alderwood Mall next to See’s Candies:
Windermere Alderwood
18811 28th Ave. W., Suite J
Lynnwood, WA 98036
(Next to See’s Candies)
Leigh Buchan Harvey, Realtor
Phone: 206-730-1319
Email: lbharvey@windermere.com
Website: lbharvey-windermere.com
