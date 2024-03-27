Sponsor spotlight: Fried Fresh Pacific Oysters the special at Scotty’s Food Truck this week

This week’s special at Scotty’s Food Truck is Fried Fresh Pacific Oysters.

This platter is perfect for oyster lovers looking for a delicious new way to enjoy fresh Pacific oysters. The light breading adds crunch without overpowering the oysters’ natural flavor. Served with Scotty’s zesty cocktail sauce, rich tartar sauce, crispy French fries and a fresh lemon wedge, it’s a mouthwatering meal that will leave you wanting more. Enjoy it as an appetizer to share or as a main course — either way, these fried oysters will satisfy your seafood craving.

Scotty’s will be in the Calvary Church parking lot in Edmonds’ Five Corners neighborhood Thursday-Saturday, March 28-30, from 3:30-7:30 p.m.

Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615

Open Thursday, Friday and Saturday

3:30-7:30 p.m.

Five Corners in Edmonds

8330 212th St. S.W.