Sponsor spotlight: Permanent jewelry — more than just a trend

Jewelry is more than just a sparkly way to spice up our outfits. It’s what we use to commemorate some of the most important events in our lives. From engagement rings to heirloom necklaces passed down for generations, jewelry holds precious memories. Now, there’s a new way to celebrate your bonds and big moments. It’s called permanent jewelry, and it’s one of the fastest growing trends across the country.

But what is permanent jewelry, and why should you consider ‘getting linked?’ We caught up with our friends at Cline Jewelers to ask them all of our burning questions.

What Is Permanent Jewelry?

Permanent jewelry refers to delicate chains that are custom-fitted and lightly welded around the finger, neck, ankle or wrist. With no clasps or hooks, the jewelry cannot be easily removed.

“Permanent jewelry is basically an accessory that’s not meant to come off,” says Andy Cline, owner of Cline Jewelers. And though the idea of welding might sound intimidating, Andy assures us that it’s fast, easy and totally painless: “The jeweler will put a piece of fabric between your skin and the chain as a protective measure. Then, they use a small, precision welder and give the ends of the jewelry a quick zap to weld them together. It takes just a few seconds, and you won’t feel a thing.”

Once the jewelry is on, it becomes an effortless, everyday accessory!

“Because it’s going to be on your body all the time, we use thin chains made of silver or gold,” says Cline. “They’re durable, high quality, and they go with everything!”

In addition to the silver or gold chains, at Cline Jewelers, you have the option to add charms to your permanent jewelry. Symbols like initials, pawprints and stars are popular options that help the wearer express themself.

Why Do People Get Permanent Jewelry?

Like other forms of jewelry, permanent jewelry has lots of sentimental value. As Cline puts it, it’s “like a friendship bracelet for adults.” It’s a way to showcase the special bond you have with a friend, partner, relative, teammate or anyone else who is important to you.

Many people get permanent jewelry alongside a group of friends. They’re popular for birthday parties, bachelorette parties and as a memento for graduating high school or college students. Essentially, you’re wearing a reminder of your connection with someone special.

With that being said, you can absolutely get permanent jewelry on your own! “People have the perception that permanent jewelry is only something you can get with another person, but you can get it as an individual, too,” says Cline. “If you tend to lose your jewelry, or if you want an accessory you don’t have to remember to put on in the mornings, permanent jewelry is a great option.” Regardless of its other benefits, permanent jewelry is undeniably beautiful. Ultimately, you don’t need any more reason than that!

Does It Really Last Forever?

Permanent jewelry is durable, high quality and meant to last for a very long time. “‘Permanent’ is a bit of an exaggeration, but these are pieces that can last for years and years,” says Cline. “At Cline Jewelers, we only offer chains made from precious metals like silver and gold. That way, they’re guaranteed not to tarnish, and they won’t break if properly cared for.”

Even if you do break your permanent jewelry, you can always get it re-welded. Hang onto the chain and bring it back to Cline Jewelers for a quick fix.

How Do You Take Care Of Permanent Jewelry?

You can keep your permanent jewelry in good shape for as long as possible by following a few simple steps. First, do your best to avoid bumping or catching it on anything. As Cline says, “‘Permanent’ doesn’t mean it’s invincible.”

While the chains are designed to stand up to daily wear-and-tear, snagging your chain or hitting it hard against an object can still cause it to break. If you have hands-on jobs or hobbies that may put the chain at risk – contact sports are a common culprit – you may want to reconsider getting permanent jewelry.

To wash your permanent jewelry, you can use dish soap, warm water and a soft-bristled toothbrush. Just mix a little dish soap into a bowl of warm water, dip your toothbrush in the cleaning solution and gently scrub away any dirt and grime. Before you know it, your permanent jewelry will look just as shiny as it did on the day you got it!

