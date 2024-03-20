Sponsor spotlight: Scotty’s Food Truck featuring Wild Atlantic Shrimp Caesar Salad this week

This week’s special at Scotty’s Food Truck is Wild Atlantic Shrimp Caesar Salad.

This salad features plump, juicy shrimp and crisp romaine lettuce coated in creamy, garlicky caesar dressing, showered with freshly grated parmesan cheese and a savory garlic crouton, which provides crunch. It’s finished with a fresh wedge of tangy lemon and a parmesan cheese crisp.

The star of this salad is the sweet, succulent shrimp that pairs perfectly with the rich homemade Caesar dressing.

The combination of shrimp and cheese makes this a filling, protein-packed dinner option.

Scotty’s will be in the Calvary Church parking lot in Edmonds’ Five Corners neighborhood Thursday-Saturday, 3:30-7:30 p.m. They hope to see you there.

Call ahead to avoid the wait: 206-795-1615

Open Thursday, Friday and Saturday

3:30-7:30 p.m.

Five Corners in Edmonds

8330 212th St. S.W.