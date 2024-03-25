St. Alban’s Community Easter Egg Hunt set for Saturday, March 30

St. Alban’s Episcopal Church in Edmonds will hold its third annual Community Easter Egg Hunt at the church on Saturday, March 30 from 2 to 4 p.m. The event will be accessible for kids of all ages, abilities and physical modalities.

There will be two sessions by age, so that children of different ages will have equal opportunities to collect eggs. The event will also have a “blue egg” project where special blue eggs will have only nut-free candy. There will also be eggs that emit a signal sound to help hearing-impaired guests find them more easily.

The church’s grounds are walker and wheelchair accessible. Bags will be provided for those collecting the plastic eggs containing Easter treats. Church members and friends will be on hand to assist the egg gatherers.

St. Alban’s is located at 21405 82nd Place West near the Edmonds Five Corners intersection. An easy way to find the church is to look for “St. Alban’s Church” signs on both 84th Avenue West and 212th Street Southwest, directing visitors to the church. For more information, contact the church at 425-778-0371.

The Rotary Club of Edmonds Daybreakers is also sponsoring an Easter Egg hunt at 10 a.m. March 30 at Frances Anderson Playfield, 700 Main St.

Kids ages 3 to 10 years old are invited to hunt for chocolate eggs, candy and prizes in age-appropriate areas, with three hunting parties based on age. The event will happen rain or shine.

