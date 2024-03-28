St. Alban’s holding Stations of the Cross in the Labyrinth on Good Friday, March 29

On Good Friday, March 29, St. Alban’s Episcopal Church offers the Stations of the Cross in the Labyrinth as an opportunity to experience the passion of Christ on a personal level in an ancient yet new way. There is a booklet, The Way of the Cross, available with meditations and prayers for each station.

The fourteen Stations of the Cross represent the scriptural and traditional events of Jesus’ journey from condemnation before Pilate to his death on the Cross and his entombment.

Medieval Christians walked the labyrinth as an alternative to taking a hazardous pilgrimage to Jerusalem to walk in the “footsteps of Christ.” Modern “pilgrims” walk the labyrinth path as one of many tools to enhance prayer, contemplation, meditation and/or personal growth.

The Stations will be available in the Labyrinth from noon-7 p.m.

St. Alban’s is located at 21405 82nd Place West, near the Edmonds Five Corners roundabout intersection.