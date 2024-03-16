St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in Edmonds

Looking for local St. Patrick’s Day festivities? Here are a few ideas for those wanting to celebrate in Edmonds.

Gallaghers Where U Brew at 180 W. Dayton St. invites everyone to a festive gathering Sunday, March 17. It features a potluck-style, Irish beer-themed get together with corned beef and cabbage for all and whatever else attendees would like to share. And if you brew beer or wine with them on St. Patrick’s Day, you’ll receive a 10% discount.

Gallaghers is open from 2-8 p.m. Sunday.

Rory’s of Edmonds is again hosting its St. Patrick’s Day celebration, with live bagpipers coming in to perform at 5:15 and 7 p.m. Rory’s is located at 105 Main St.

Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with internationally acclaimed Celtic folk group The Gothard Sisters, with a show at 7:30 p.m. March 17 at the Edmonds Center for the Arts. The three sisters present a high energy, festive evening weaving together Celtic fiddle tunes, Irish songs and ballads, Irish step dancing and more. Buy tickets here.