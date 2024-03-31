State of city’s finances focus of April 2 Edmonds City Council meeting

As a followup to Edmonds Mayor Mike Rosen’s State of the City address last week, the Edmonds City Council at its Tuesday, April 2 business meeting will learn more about the city’s finances and a plan for restoring financial resiliency.

According to the council agenda, Mike Bailey — chair of the mayor’s Blue Ribbon Panel — will share additional observations from the panel as well as a proposed plan “to implement a budget process that will be structured around service, performance measures and community expectations.”

In addition to the financial presentation, the council will also hear an annual report from the Edmonds Economic Development Commission.

The meeting is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. in the council chambers, Public Safety Complex, 250 5th Ave. N., downtown Edmonds. Prior to that, the council has scheduled a special meeting at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday to receive an update on the Main Street Overlay Project and also the annual report from Edmonds Municipal Court.

You can watch the meeting in person or via Zoom: https://zoom.us/j/95798484261. Or comment by phone at US: +1 253 215 8782. The webinar ID is 957 9848 4261.

Meetings are also streamed live on the Council Meeting web page (where you can see the complete agenda), and on cable via Comcast channel 21 and Ziply channel 39.