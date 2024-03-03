Reminder: State of housing in Edmonds topic of Edmonds Civic Roundtable March 7 program

“Our Changing Community: The Current State of Housing in Edmonds and the New State Housing Mandates” is the topic of the next Edmonds Civic Roundtable presentation at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 7, at the Edmonds Waterfront Center, 220 Railroad Ave.
The presentation will be led by:
– Chris Collier, Alliance for Housing Affordability (AHA) program manager, who will provide an understanding of the current state of the Snohomish County housing market and how demographics in our area influence housing construction, choices and availability.
– Babak Shamsi, partner in the Edmonds law firm Beresford Booth, who will offer an overview of the current Washington State initiatives and how they impact the community.
A question-and-answer session will follow their presentations.
There is no charge to attend but ECR requests pre-registration for planning purposes. Click here to register.
Future programs planned for the Edmonds Civic Rountable:
In April, Mayor Mike Rosen will speak on his first 90 days in office.
In May, a panel of community experts will address policing, human services and the impact on housing.
Civic Roundtable- thank you for organizing this meeting. Have you asked the 2 speakers to review the details of the approach Edmonds is planning to use to comply with the new state laws? There is a very detailed document in the planning board packet for Feb 14th that spells out the math. I hope this meeting is not about generalized info from the RCW’s but rather about specifics for Edmonds. The train has left the station, as the saying goes. Assumptions about what neighborhoods have taller buildings is expected to be done by April 13th so the EIS work can begin. (And that date’s concerning to me) The technical assumptions on how many of what types of housing units to plan starts on packet pg 41. It’s written by a consultant at Perkins-Eastman. It would be great if one of the speakers could comment on the quality of the assumptions and recommendations there-in. It’s always good to have a second informed voice.
