Reminder: State of housing in Edmonds topic of Edmonds Civic Roundtable March 7 program

“Our Changing Community: The Current State of Housing in Edmonds and the New State Housing Mandates” is the topic of the next Edmonds Civic Roundtable presentation at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 7, at the Edmonds Waterfront Center, 220 Railroad Ave.

The presentation will be led by:

– Chris Collier, Alliance for Housing Affordability (AHA) program manager, who will provide an understanding of the current state of the Snohomish County housing market and how demographics in our area influence housing construction, choices and availability.

– Babak Shamsi, partner in the Edmonds law firm Beresford Booth, who will offer an overview of the current Washington State initiatives and how they impact the community.

A question-and-answer session will follow their presentations.

There is no charge to attend but ECR requests pre-registration for planning purposes. Click here to register.

Future programs planned for the Edmonds Civic Rountable:

In April, Mayor Mike Rosen will speak on his first 90 days in office.

In May, a panel of community experts will address policing, human services and the impact on housing.