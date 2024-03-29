Support Mountlake Terrace HS STEM program at Chipotle Fundraiser April 6

Supporters of Mountlake Terrace High School’s STEM program can visit Chipotle on Saturday, April 6 and have one-fourth of their order’s proceeds benefit local students studying science, technology, engineering and mathematics. Lynnwood’s Chipotle, located at 4120 196th St. S.W., will be running this promotion from 4-8 p.m.
To participate, use the checkout code CMLQE68 or show the flyer below.
