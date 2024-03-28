Third Winter Market set for Saturday, March 30

The City of Edmonds has announced the third installment of the Winter Market this season is scheduled for 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, March 30 on Fifth Avenue North between Main Street and Bell Street.

A multitude of local vendors will be participating offering a wide range of items including artisan packaged food, jewelry, locally made home items and more.

The final market of the season is scheduled for 10 a.m.-3 p.m Saturday, April 27.

Follow City of Edmonds Markets at https://www.facebook.com/cityofedmondsmarkets for more details.