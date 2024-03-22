Two new installations featured for city’s On the Fence public art program

Installations by Mountlake Terrace artist Ai-Chun Huang and Edmonds artists Bill and Sharon Grader are on exhibit now through August as part of the City of Edmonds’ On the Fence art program.

The City of Edmonds Arts Commission offers an opportunity for regional artists, selected through a competitive process, to create temporary outdoor art installations on two fences in downtown Edmonds.

Tidelands by Bill and Sharon Grader (700 Main St.) features 10 long, staggered panels using sea glass, weathered driftwood, kelp, rusted industrial fittings, and the many blues and greens of the Edmonds waterfront, capturing its perfect setting for exploring, relaxing and appreciating nature’s wonders.

Bill and Sharon are individual artists who like to collaborate and combine their art styles. Bill creates sculpture, wall art and furniture from wood and driftwood, combining it with natural stones and elements, re-purposed rusty metal bits, and other objects. Sharon is an abstract encaustic (molten wax) painter, working in conjunction with found objects, dyed silk, rusted paper, encaustic mono-printing, watercolor, oil, and pastels. Both artists are represented by Lynn Hanson Gallery in Seattle. For more information, go to www.sharon-bill-grader.com

Brave to Be You by Ai-Chun Huang (ArtWorks parking lot fence at 2nd Avenue South and Dayton Street) features approximately 30 large, colorful illustrated eyes, representing endless eyes that are watching and judging us all. Of the installation, the artist states, “Just erase the watching eyes from social expectations! Everyone is different. Everyone belongs. Living under people’s [watchful gaze] is so limited!”

In addition to her visual artworks and public art installations, Ai-Chun is an art teacher, 2D digital animation director and digital user interface designer based in both Taiwan and Mountlake Terrace. For more information about the artist, go to lovingpure.weebly.com.

For information about this and other City arts and culture programs, go to www.edmondsartscommission.org.