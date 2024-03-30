Volunteer program, speeding data among items on Woodway Town Council April 1 agenda

The Woodway Town Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, April 1. Among the items on the agenda:

– An update from Mayor Mike Quinn on the town’s recently revived volunteer program.

– A report from Town Administrator Eric Faison on updated speeding data on Woodway’s arterials.

There will also be two opportunities for public comments

The council meeting will take place at Town Hall (23920 113th Pl. W. Woodway). You can also watch the meeting via Microsoft Teams. Click here to access the Teams meeting. To call into the meeting, dial +1 323-795-5201. If you’re asked to enter a meeting ID, it is: 209 722 124#.

The agenda and packet can be downloaded here.