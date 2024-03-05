Walking tours of Edmonds Waterfront Center March 6, April 4

Have you seen the magnificent views of Puget Sound from the Edmonds Waterfront Center’s (EWC) upstairs classrooms? Noticed the historical photos that capture memories of the old senior center? Explored Gallery One hallway with art exhibits that showcase local talent?Did you know the center is a multigenerational and multicultural gathering place that offers more than 70 programs to promote active, healthy lifestyles with an emphasis on building social connections?

Learn how EWC continues to evolve. Walk with Leslie, your tour guide, on the first Wednesday of each month. Tours start at 10 am, last for about an hour and are limited to 12 people. Registration is required.

To register online for March 6 or April 3, go to www.schedulesplus.com/edmonds or call 425-774-5555. Walking tours are a no-fee activity.