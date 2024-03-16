Woodway Town Council to meet March 18

The Woodway Town Council is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. Monday, March 18. Among the items on the agenda:
An ordinance to adopt 2021 ICC construction codes
Fourth quarter 2023 finance and investment reports
There will be two opportunities for public comments. The meeting will take place at town hall, 23920 113th Pl. W., Woodway and will also be broadcast via Microsoft Teams. Click here to access the Teams meeting. To call into the meeting, dial +1 323-795-5201. If you’re asked to enter a meeting ID, it is 834070723#.
