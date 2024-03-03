Woodway Town Council to meet March 4

The Woodway Town Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, March 4, at Woodway Town Hall.

Among the items on the agenda is an update from the town administrator on the Snohomish County Boundary Review Board and Annexation.

There will be two opportunities of Public Comments.

The council meeting will take place at Town Hall (23920 113th Pl. W., Woodway). The meeting also can be viewed virtually via Microsoft Teams. Click here to access the Teams meeting. To call into the meeting, dial +1 323-795-5201. If you’re asked to enter a meeting ID, it is: 496 008 559#.

The agenda and packet can be downloaded here.