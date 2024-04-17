A party of record proportions: Musicology Co to celebrate New Record Store Weekend April 20-21

Edmonds record store and music boutique Musicology Co is celebrating New Record Store Weekend with a party of its own on Saturday and Sunday, April 20-21.

Saturday, April 20 marks the annual worldwide celebration of “Record Store Day” (RSD) — started in 2007 to “celebrate the culture of the independently owned record store.” According to Musicology owner Rachel Gardner, it is a day best known for exclusive Record Store Day releases such as limited-edition vinyl from popular artists.

Musicology Co opened in early February 2024 and because it is such a new shop, it is not yet an official Record Store Day-sanctioned event and cannot offer RSD releases. According to Gardner, the Record Store Day organization works hard to vet each store allowed to carry these releases. One of the rules is that a shop can’t apply until it has a physical address — with the cutoff for applying several months before an event. As a result, newly opened independent record stores like Musicology may not be included due to timing.

“We encourage everyone to support the shops that carry RSD releases as we are huge supporters of the annual event,” Gardner said. “We hope to be one of the designated shops in the future. We also want to celebrate and hope that vinyl enthusiasts will come visit our shop this weekend after they have picked up their RSD finds.”

Musicology Co is throwing a party all weekend long, with great deals on records, mystery grab bags by genre, an exclusive commemorative poster by store manager and designer Ryan Fisher, and a live DJ (Modish Mark) on Saturday afternoon. In addition, Musicology Co will be showing up at Gallaghers U-Brew on Saturday with a pop-up vinyl collection.

Gardner also noted that records from Musicology Co are showing up around town, with the shop’s records spinning at Treasures and Teas, and they plan to continue to partner with more businesses in the future.

Musicology Co is located at 420 5th Ave. S., Suite 107, Edmonds.