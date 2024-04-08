Accessory dwelling units to be discussed at April 10 Edmonds Planning Board meeting

After completing its recommendations to the Edmonds City Council on growth alternatives proposed for Edmonds’ 2024 Comprehensive Plan update, the Edmonds Planning Board this Wednesday, April 10 will turn its attention to city code updates regarding accessory dwelling units.

The amendments, which would allow for detached units known as DADUs, are designed to accommodate the Washington State Legislature’s 2023 passage of HB 1337. The bill directed cities to amend their development codes to include provisions for detached accessory dwelling units.

This planning board meeting will be in the third-floor Brackett Room,

121 5th Ave. N., Edmonds. You can also attend the meeting remotely via Zoom. Meeting ID is 873 2287 2194 and the passcode is 007978. Or listen by telephone at US: +1 253 215 8782.

