After 30 years, Port of Edmonds unveils new branding

The Port of Edmonds has a new look — in more ways than one.

The port has unveiled a new logo and a new website — and said in a news release that the new look is just one of many recent changes for the Port of Edmonds.

In 2023, Angela Harris took over as port executive director, and Janelle Cass and Selena Killin filled commission vacancies. More recently, the port administration office relocated to a newly constructed building at 471 Admiral Way. In addition, major infrastructure projects have become a huge focus for the port. Much of Harris’ work since her arrival has been on permitting, designing and funding a project that seeks to repair the marina’s deteriorating seawall and improve the public enjoyment of the waterfront boardwalk, the port said.

“It’s been over 30 years since the Port has updated its look,” Harris said. “While we knew the time was right for a change, we wanted to be very thoughtful about our approach.”

The Port worked with People People, a Seattle design firm, to gather opinions from various port businesses, visitors and tenants, as well as port staff and commissioners. The feedback was incorporated into the new look.

“We love how the new logo turned out,” Harris said. “We think it reflects the charm of Edmonds, pays homage to the past and provides an updated look for the future.”

A new website launching in May “will be a major upgrade,” Harris said. “The site will feature a portal where marina and commercial tenants can handle all of their rental business online. Information on port projects, events and the commission will be easily accessible to everyone, and visitors will find sample itineraries to make the most of their time in Edmonds.”

The port will feature its new look at the ribbon-cutting celebration for the new port administration and maintenance building, scheduled for Friday, April 26.

“Port Commissioners and staff are excited to provide our community with a new brand that exemplifies our identity,” said Commission President Jay Grant. “We will continue to offer a vision and commitment emphasizing accessibility, environmental stewardship and economic viability. The port remains steadfast to our community’s waterfront through enhancing experiences for residents and visitors alike.

“It’s been 75 years since the first port commissioners convened in 1949,” Grant added. “We honor the past as we look forward to new horizons.”