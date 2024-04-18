Annual Edmonds fishing pier cleanup event April 21

The 2024 Edmonds Fishing Pier underwater SCUBA maintenance event will take place from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday, April 21.

The Emerald Sea Dive Club, led by city staffer Matthew Shawhan, will lead a team of 10-15 volunteer underwater SCUBA divers to remove and clean the debris underneath the Edmonds Fishing Pier, according to a news release.

Next to the pier visitor station will be a tent display featuring a community give-back of any valuables found during the previous event last spring. Fishing gear, hooks, and fishing lures are the most common items to be given away at that time.

There will also be a volunteer sign-up sheet for anyone interested in contributing their time to pick up litter along the shoreline. Shawhan will be at the tent display to answer any questions during the event.

To ensure the safety of the underwater SCUBA diver teams, portions of the pier will be closed as follows:

Southern half of the fishing pier: Closed from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m.

Northern half of the fishing pier: Closed from 1-3 p.m.

Note that closure times are approximate. For more information, contact Shannon Burley, Deputy Director Parks, Recreation and Human Services at shannon.burley@edmondswa.gov or 425-771-0230.