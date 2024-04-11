As city faces budget shortfall, popular Discovery Programs cut

Efforts by the City of Edmonds to fill the city budget shortfall — the sole subject of Mayor Mike Rosen’s first State of the City address — are underway. Among the targets of this across-the-board belt-tightening are the city-run Discovery Programs that provide interpretive and environmental education opportunities for children and adults.

The Discovery Programs are rooted in the original Beach Ranger Program begun in 1983, when the Edmonds parks and recreation department hired rangers to interpret beach ecology to school children and patrol beaches during the summer. Today the Beach Ranger Program is part of the larger Edmonds Discovery Programs, which employs a staff of ranger-naturalists who provide a variety of programs in classrooms, on the beach and in Edmonds city parks.

“While there are fees that parents pay to enroll their children in some of these programs, the cost to operate the programs far exceeds the charge,” explained City Parks Director Angie Feser. “Eliminating this city subsidy is one more part of the city-wide belt tightening. This program was significantly subsidized.”

Feser went on to say that at this time, the program cutbacks apply to the summer programs such as Beach Rangers, the summer camp and operation of the touch tank in the city visitor center by the fishing pier. The Beach Ranger Station at Olympic Beach will close, and the summer beach patrols and environmental education activities conducted by the beach rangers will also be eliminated.

While no official announcement of these cuts has yet been made, parents attempting to sign up their children for the popular summer offerings are finding that the programs will not be offered.

“My kids have been participating in nature camps for the past two years,” said parent Danielle Kohler. “My children love these classes, and comparable programs not run by the city cost hundreds of dollars more. The city offerings are always full, and the summer beach programs are the hardest to get into due to perennial high demand. This year when I attempted to sign my kids up, I found that the camps had been cancelled.”

For those looking for other options, Feser said that “the Summer Craze (Recreation program catalog) has been published and includes a larger lineup of summer camp opportunities than has ever been offered in the past. These camps are run by independent contractors who have contracted with the city for registration and facility availability services.”

In a statement regarding the cuts, City of Edmonds spokesperson Kelsey Foster said that “the Parks and Recreation Department is proud of our long history of offering a wide range of engaging programs to people of all ages and abilities. With the current budget landscape, the city has taken a comprehensive evaluation at our recreation and environmental education programming and has made the difficult decision to cut certain offerings based on a variety of factors, cost savings being a top priority.

“We understand that some in our community will not be pleased with these cuts that we have deemed necessary at this time,” the statement continued. “We appreciate your understanding as the Edmonds community navigates the challenging budget condition we currently are in.”

— By Larry Vogel