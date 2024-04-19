‘Beyond Policing’ topic of Edmonds Civic Roundtable presentation May 2

“Beyond Policing: Overlap Connections and Gaps” is the topic of the latest Edmonds Civic Roundtable program set from 5:30-7 p.m. Thursday, May 2 at the Edmonds Waterfront Center, 220 Railroad Ave.

According to the organization’s event announcement, the presentation will address the complex landscape of community safety beyond traditional policing, bringing together community leaders to discuss innovative and integrated approaches to enhancing safety and welfare in Edmonds. The panel includes:

Chief Michelle Bennett, Edmonds Police Department: Discussing the role of policing in community welfare and inter-agency collaboration.

Sandra Mears, Jean Kim Foundation: Highlighting initiatives for the homeless and housing insecure.

Lisa Edwards, Superintendent of Verdant Health Commission: Sharing strategies on public health and its impact on community safety.

Kellie Lewis, Edmonds Food Bank: Exploring the critical role of food security in enhancing public safety.

There will also be a question-and-answer session for participants. Additionally, representatives from several other nonprofit service agencies will be available to answer questions, discuss volunteer opportunities and explore further avenues for community involvement.

There is no charge for the event, but attendees are asked register in advance here.