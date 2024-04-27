‘Big league infrastructure’: Port of Edmonds cuts ribbon on new administration building

A gala ribbon cutting drew a group of more than 50 people — including Port of Edmonds and government officials and members of the public — to officially open the port’s new administration building and celebrate completion of phase one of an ambitious three-stage program of Port upgrades.

Port Executive Director Angela Harris greeted attendees. She pointed out that the phase-one goal of moving port operations out of the old facility on the west side of Admiral Way, across the street to the new building, frees up the former headquarter site for an array of public-access enhancements coming in phases two and three.

“The new building houses port maintenance facilities and equipment storage on the first floor, and our administrative offices on the second floor,” she explained. “We also have 1,900 square feet of street-front commercial space available now for rent, so tell your friends!”

Port Commission President Jay Grant provided historical perspective, noting that the creation of the Port of Edmonds was approved by voters in 1948, and the first commissioners were sworn in the next year.

“That was 75 years ago,” he said. “Our first project was to work with the City of Edmonds to build a new ferry dock, which the port went on to manage until the state took it over in 1990. Construction of the marina began in 1962, and in 1977 we worked with the city and the state to add a public walkway and fishing pier. Today it is one of only six fishing piers on Puget Sound; it and the walkway are enjoyed by thousands of people each year. The coming improvements will ensure that the marina and portwalk remain the great assets that they are, and will be enjoyed by generations to come.”

Grant was followed by U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen.

Now in his 12th Congressional term, Larsen is the ranking Democratic member of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, where he works to help bring needed dollars and political support to projects such as this. Most recently, he has helped funnel money from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to a number of water-based projects around Puget Sound.

“Congratulations on completing this building,” Larsen began. “You can’t have a big-league economy with little league infrastructure, and this building is big league stuff. It allows for expanded administration and maintenance space and dedicated community space – all functions of a first-class port. And with solar on the roof, EV charging stations and bicycle facilities, it’s good for the environment.

“But this building is just the first step in the long-term commitment the Edmonds Port commissioners are making,” he continued. “The additional infrastructure improvements will boost resiliency, protect marine life, improve public access and drive economic growth. I will continue my efforts in Congress to help out as the port project moves forward.”

Edmonds Mayor Mike Rosen then added his remarks, pointing out that Edmonds was only 60 years old when its citizens voted to create the port.

“Today we’re here to celebrate this building,” he began. “But what’s really important is not the building itself, but what will be going on inside – the port’s ongoing work to reinvent the future. Our waterfront is a big reason why many of us choose to live here. We are drawn to this place to reflect, renew, celebrate events – and the program of improvements at the port will ensure that this continues.”

Learn more about the Port of Edmonds and the upcoming changes and enhancements at the Port website here.

— Story and photos by Larry Vogel