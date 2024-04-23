Bloodworks Northwest and T-Mobile Park team up for blood drive May 2

Bloodworks Northwest and T-Mobile Park in Seattle are teaming up to host an upcoming blood drive on Thursday, May 2. The demand for blood remains at an all-time high for the Pacific Northwest and supplies need to keep up, according to a news release.
Spaces are limited, so don’t miss out on this chance to make a difference and snag a collectible Seattle Mariners bobblehead. There are numerous facilities around the region where donors can contribute; appointments can be made here.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.