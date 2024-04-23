Bloodworks Northwest and T-Mobile Park team up for blood drive May 2

Bloodworks Northwest and T-Mobile Park in Seattle are teaming up to host an upcoming blood drive on Thursday, May 2. The demand for blood remains at an all-time high for the Pacific Northwest and supplies need to keep up, according to a news release.

Spaces are limited, so don’t miss out on this chance to make a difference and snag a collectible Seattle Mariners bobblehead. There are numerous facilities around the region where donors can contribute; appointments can be made here.