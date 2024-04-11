Boeing Company’s Rich White to speak at Edmonds Chamber Community Update event April 11

Join the Edmonds Chamber at Salish Sea Brewing Co. Boathouse Taproom for its third Community Update Thursday, April 11, a new after-hours event to inform members and guests regarding topics relevant to the community. The guest speaker is the Boeing Company’s Rich White, senior manager, local and government operations.

White will talk about the work happening within Boeing’s facilities, along with growth opportunities in the aerospace industry and Boeing’s current hiring initiatives.

According to the chamber, attendees will have ample time before and after the presentation to mingle with fellow attendees.

The event runs from 4:30-6:30 p.m. and is free and open to all. There will be light snacks and a cash bar.

Thursday, April 11

4:30-6:30pm

Salish Sea Brewing Co. Boathouse Taproom

180 W Dayton St. #102

Registration: business.edmondschamber.com/events/details/community-update-the-boeing-company-10534

Speaker Rich White is responsible for representing Boeing before elected and appointed public officials and their staffs, industry and business association executives and political community-based organizations in the Central Puget Sound region, Oregon and Montana. He acts as the primary company focal for negotiating and influencing government relations’ policy on external issues and he provides political strategy and advice to company management. White also develops and implements legislative and regulatory programs.