Boeing Company’s Rich White to speak at Edmonds Chamber Community Update event April 11

According to the chamber, attendees will have ample time before and after the presentation to mingle with fellow attendees.
The event runs from 4:30-6:30 p.m. and is free and open to all. There will be light snacks and a cash bar.
Thursday, April 11
4:30-6:30pm
Salish Sea Brewing Co. Boathouse Taproom
180 W Dayton St. #102
Registration: business.edmondschamber.com/events/details/community-update-the-boeing-company-10534
Speaker Rich White is responsible for representing Boeing before elected and appointed public officials and their staffs, industry and business association executives and political community-based organizations in the Central Puget Sound region, Oregon and Montana. He acts as the primary company focal for negotiating and influencing government relations’ policy on external issues and he provides political strategy and advice to company management. White also develops and implements legislative and regulatory programs.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.