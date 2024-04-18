Boost your broccoli at free Verdant cooking class April 24

The Verdant Health Commission will be hosting a free cooking class Wednesday, April 24, that teaches participants will learn three unique ways to use broccoli while cooking.
Registered dietician Christy Goff will also discuss the health benefits broccoli can provide. The hourlong class beginning at 1 p.m. will be held both virtually and in-person at the Verdant Community Wellness Center, 4710 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood.
It is recommended that in-person attendees come to the demo kitchen 10 minutes in advance. As this is a hybrid class, participants can also watch online using Zoom. https://verdanthealth.org/event/hybrid-cooking-demo-3-ways-to-eat-broccoli-with-christy/
