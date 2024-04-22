Bring your mug to Walnut on Earth Day and get a free drink ticket

While the team at Edmonds’ Walnut Street Coffee hopes you’ll always bring your own mug, everyone who brings their own coffee cup on Earth Day — Monday, April 21 — will get a free drink ticket to use on their next visit. And that’s on top of the 25 cents off you always receive from Walnut when you bring your own mug,

To further inspire Edmonds to reduce single use, Walnut is offering 40% off all travel mugs through the month of April (while supplies last).

Walnut serves all their to-go drinks in compostable cups, but the coffee shop reminds customers that the best choice is avoiding tossing anything at all.