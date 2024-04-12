Burning up the fairways — Local golf trio has lofty goals for postseason play

As the 2024 prep golf season makes the turn and heads into its second half, three Edmonds School District golfers have their eyes on improving their golf game and enjoying time spent with their teammates … oh, and by the way, possibly qualifying for the Class 3A state girls golf tournament for a third time.

Mountlake Terrace’s Alison Dumo and Meadowdale’s Rachel Reitz and Kari Petterson are all looking to earn a third straight trip to the state tournament, which will be played this year at Eagles Pride Golf Course in Dupont next month.

Dumo, Reitz and Petterson each reached the 3A state tournaments in 2022 and 2023 due to their outstanding finishes in the District 1 tournaments; based upon their continued strong play this season, all seemed destined to earn tickets to state again.

Dumo, the 2023 District 1 champion, has been the low-scoring medalist in each of Mountlake Terrace’s matches this year. On March 27, the long-hitting senior posted a personal best score (PR) of 40 on the par-37 front nine at Jackson Golf Course in a match against Shorecrest.

While acknowledging that she would love to qualify for state again, Dumo said earning a berth to state is actually just secondary to what she really wants this spring.

“I’m just hoping to keep shooting my best (and) being consistent,” Dumo said. “I would love to go to state, but if I don’t get to state again it’s not going to be the end of the world.”

Reitz and Petterson echoed similar thoughts concerning ambitions for this 2024 high school golf season.

“My goals for the year are just to be playing more consistently and have some lower scores,” Reitz said.

“I want to be hitting more consistently and just keep my number low, around my PR,” stated Petterson.

Reitz, a senior short-game specialist and daughter of Meadowdale girls golf coach Mary Reitz, placed third among 60 golfers in last year’s District 1 tournament. Petterson, a hard-driving junior, finished tied for sixth at districts last year.

Both are expected to challenge Dumo — in addition to a strong contingent of Oak Harbor returnees — in district play. The tournament will be played at Snohomish Golf Course on May 13-14.

The District 1 3A tournament will be the second time Dumo, Reitz and Petterson will compete against each other this season; the three all took part in the Mountlake Terrace-Meadowdale dual match on March 21 at the Nile Golf Course. Dumo shot a 41 on the front nine to edge out Petterson’s 42 for medalist honors; Reitz finished third among the two dozen individual competitors with a 51.

Even with all their success playing prep golf, none of the three are planning on playing competitive golf at the college level.

Dumo will be attending Western Washington University starting in the fall and will bring her clubs with her, but only to play for fun. Reitz has accepted a scholarship to play soccer at Utah State University next year, so golf will have to go to the back burner starting in the fall.

And while Petterson still has one more year of high school golf ahead of her, she already has plans to attend Oregon State University in the fall of 2025, but without the grind of playing collegiate golf.

Reitz summed up the feelings of all three golfers concerning the final stretch of this year’s prep golf season.

“I like to just relax and have fun; and being on (a) team is amazing,” she said. “And it would be amazing to go to state as well.”

———

2024 remaining girls golf matches (Mountlake Terrace, Meadowdale)

Mountlake Terrace

• Wed., April 17; versus Lynnwood; 3 p.m. at Lynnwood Golf Course

• Thurs., April 25; versus Archbishop Murphy; 3 p.m. at Walter Hall Golf Course

• Wed, May 1; versus Cedarcrest; 3 p.m. at Nile Golf Course

Meadowdale

• Mon., April 15; at Burlington-Edison Girls Golf Invitational; 8 a.m. at Skagit Golf and Country Club

• Thurs., April 18; versus Archbishop Murphy; 3 p.m. at Lynnwood Golf Course

• Thurs., April 25; versus Cedarcrest; 3 p.m., site to be announced

• Thurs., May 2; versus Shorecrest; 3 p.m. at Lynnwood Golf Course

Both schools

• Mon., May 6; Wesco League Girls Golf 3A/2A South Divisional Tournament; 10 a.m. at Walter Hall Golf Course

• Mon.-Tues., May 13-14; District 1 3A Girls Golf Tournament; 11:30 a.m. at Snohomish Golf Course

Qualifiers

• Tues.-Wed., May 21-22; WIAA State 3A Girls Golf Championships; at Eagles Pride Golf Course, DuPont

— Story and photos by Doug Petrowski