City of Edmonds announces Community Champions Network liaisons

The City of Edmonds Planning and Development Department has announced the selection of community liaisons selected for the new Community Champions Network Initiative, part of the 2024 Edmonds Comprehensive Plan Update.

According to a news release, the city is committed to creating an updated 20-year Comprehensive Plan that is inclusive of — and responsive to — the interests and priorities of all community members. The goal of the Community Champions Network “is to bring underrepresented and historically marginalized voices into the process, the announcement said. “Their involvement will help to ensure Edmonds’ planning efforts reflect their needs and priorities. “

The selected liaisons are:

Alicia Crank – Crank’d Up Consulting

Communities represented: People who identify as black, indigenous, or a person of color; people from low-income households; small business owners.

Rowan Soiset – Edmonds Queer Youth Alliance

Communities represented: People who identify as LGBTQIA+; youth.

Kathleen Hervey – Edmonds Waterfront Center

Communities represented: People who have disabilities and people from low-income households.

Breanne Taylor – CARE (Coalition for Accessible and Resilient Edmonds)

Communities represented: People who identify as youth; people from low-income households

Van Dinh-Kuno – Refugee & Immigrant Services

Communities represented: People who identify as black, indigenous, or as a person of color; people who speak a language other than English at home; people who are immigrants or refugees; people from low-income households; youth; social service agencies.

Joomi Kim – Korean Community Service Center

Communities represented: People who identify as black, indigenous or as a person of color; people who speak a language other than English in the home; people who are immigrants or refugees; people who have disabilities; people from low-income households; youth; social service agencies, small business owners.

According to city spokesperson Kelsey Foster, community champions can receive up to a maximum of $1,200 based on their engagement efforts and contributions. The city’s equitable engagement framework guides the payment structure:

$100 for participation in each monthly meeting to assign tasks and to discuss feedback from their networks.

$400 for supporting engagement efforts such as promoting city engagement opportunities, sharing information, providing feedback on material development and organizing/participating in focused group conversations.

The group had an orientation session on Thursday, March 21. Liaisons will meet monthly to discuss the planning process, to develop communications strategies and to help empower their communities to share their feedback and priorities.

For more information, visit the Community Champions webpage.