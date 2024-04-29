City of Edmonds Development Notices through April 19, 2024

At a reader’s suggestion, we are publishing the development public notices listed on this City of Edmonds web page. Public notices below are for SEPA determinations, projects requiring a public hearing, or projects requiring a Notice of Application.
|Date
|Permit#
|Notice type
|Description (Click on links to see related materials)
|04/19/2024
|PLN2024-0015
|Notice of Application
|Preliminary Short-Plat Subdivision @
8514 Bowdoin Way.
Notice of Application
Application Materials
|04/09/2024
|PLN2023-0021
|Notice of Application
|Conditional Use Permit Type II-A – Accessory Dwelling Unit @ 836 Daley St.
Notice of Application
Application Materials
|04/09/2024
|PLN2023-0076
|Notice of Application
|Conditional Use Permit Type II-A – Home Occupation @ 17902 72nd Ave. W
Notice of Application
Application Materials
|04/03/2024
|PLN2024-0008
|Notice of Application
|Variance Permit Type III-B – Variance for reduced setbacks @1217 – 11th Place North
Notice of Application
Application Materials
|04/01/2024
|PLN2024-0018
|UPDATED Notice of Public Hearing
|POSTPONED UNTIL APRIL 11, 2024
Public hearing before the Edmonds Historic Preservation Commission to determine the eligibility of a commercial business located at 428 – 3rd Avenue North for listing on the Register of Historic Places.
Updated Notice of Public Hearing
Application Materials
|03/19/2024
|PLN2023-0015/0016
|Notice of Application & Public Hearing
|This is a combined notice to include the Design Review and Shoreline Substantial Development Permit @ 336 Admiral Way.
Notice of Application & Public Hearing
Application PLN2023-0015 & 0016
Plans A
Plans B
Landscape Plans
|03/15/2024
|AMD2023-0008
|Notice of SEPA DNS for Accessory Dwelling Code Amendment Standards.
|Amendments to accessory dwelling unit standards and processes to align with House Bill 1337 as codified in RCW 36.70A.680, RCW 36.70A.681, and RCW 36.70A.696.
Notice for DADU Code Amendment
SEPA DNS
SEPA Checklist
DRAFT Amendment
|03/08/2024
|PLN2024-0004
|Notice of Application & Comment Period
|Conditional Use Permit Type II Staff Decision – Home Occupation @ 21816 84th Ave W.
Notice of Application
Application Materials
|03/08/2024
|PLN2023-0019
|RENOTICE Application and Comment Period
|The original short plat subdivision application under file #PLN2023-0019 is unchanged. The project is being re-noticed to comply with notice mailing procedures under ECDC 20.03.002
RENOTICE
Application Materials
|03/01/2024
|PLN2024-0018
|Notice of Public Hearing
|POSTPONED UNTIL APRIL 11, 2024
Public hearing before the Edmonds Historic Preservation Commission to determine the eligibility of a commercial business located at 428 – 3rd Avenue North for listing on the Register of Historic Places.
Notice of Public Hearing
Application Materials
|02/28/2024
|PLN2024-0009
|Notice of Application and Comment period
|Conditional Use Permit for a Home Occupation @ 8123 213th St SW
Notice of Application
Application Materials
|02/28/2024
|PLN2023-0086
|Notice of Application and Comment period
|Application for Preliminary Short plat @ 8729 236th St SW
Notice of Application
Application Materials
|02/27/2024
|PLN2024-0006
|Notice of Application and Comment period
|Conditional Use Permit for an ADU (Accessory Dwelling Unit) @ 9125 196th St SW
Notice of Application
Application Materials
|02/20/2024
|PLN2023-0083
|Notice of Application and Comment period
|Application for rooftop solar array installation that will be above the residential height limit (<36″). The site is zoned RS-20 at 15604 75th Pl W.
|02/13/2024
|PLN2024-0002
|SEPA DNS
|This proposal covers ongoing maintenance by the City of Edmonds Public Works Department of facilities in watercourses that convey stormwater runoff throughout the City for the next
five years. The work will consist of a variety of actions to maintain flow by removing obstructions, cleaning
trash racks and removing accumulated sediments and debris. The maintenance is needed to reduce the
potential for flooding within the city.
Public Notice
SEPA DNS
SEPA Checklist
|12/07/2023
|PLN2023-0064
|Notice of Public Hearing
|Public hearing before the Edmonds Historic Preservation Commission to determine the eligibility of a commercial business located at 100 – 5th Avenue North for listing on the Register of Historic Places.
Notice of Public Hearing
Application Materials
|12/07/2023
|PLN2023-0063
|Notice of Public Hearing
|Public hearing before the Edmonds Historic Preservation Commission to determine the eligibility of a home located at 116 – 4th Avenue North for listing on the Register of Historic Places.
Notice of Public Hearing
Application Materials
|11/30/2023
|PLN2023-0073
|Notice of Application and Comment Period
|Application for Accessory Dwelling Unit. The site is zoned Single-family Residential (RS-8).
21916 – 93rd Pl E
Comments due by December 14, 2023
Notice of Application
Application Materials
|11/29/2023
|PLN2023-0047
|Notice of Public Hearing
|The applicant is proposing a unit lot subdivision of the existing Brackett Court Townhomes development (10 unit lots with a central access tract). 23220 Edmonds Way Edmonds, WA The Public Hearing will be held December 14, 2023
Notice of Public Hearing
|11/17/2023
|PLN2023-0069
|Notice of Application & Comment Period
|The applicant is proposing a two-lot subdivision at 310 Daley St.
Comments due December 1, 2023.
Notice of Application
Application Materials
|11/9/2023
|AMD2023-0004
|Notice of Public Hearing and SEPA Determination
|This is a non-project action for amendments to the critical aquifer recharge area code in ECDC 23.60 and related updates. The Planning Board will hold a public hearing on the topic on November 29, 2023.
Public Notice
SEPA DNS
SEPA Checklist
|10/26/2023
|PLN2022-0049 & PLN2022-0053
|Re-Issue Notice of Public Hearing and SEPA Threshold Determination
|This project is being re-noticed due to an error with the original mailed notice to property owners within 300 feet of the site. The public hearing is rescheduled from October 26 to November 9, 2023.
Greenwalk Park is a 16-lot preliminary planned residential development and formal plat at 540 & 550 Edmonds Way.
Hearing notice, SEPA checklist and DNS.
|10/26/2023
|PLN2023-0062
|Notice of Public Hearing
|Public hearing before the Edmonds Historic Preservation Commission to determine the eligibility of a home located at 820 Maple Street for listing on the Register of Historic Places.
Notice of Public Hearing
Application Materials
|10/13/2023
|PLN2023-0061
|Notice of Application & Comment Period
|Application for an Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU). ADU will be within the existing single-family home; no exterior modifications. The site is zoned Single-Family Residential (RS-8).
23917 – 76th Ave W
Notice of Application
Application Materials
|10/10/2023
|PLN2023-0057
|Notice of Application & Comment Period
|1251 Birch St Application for Zoning Variance for unpermitted additions that do not meet current development standards. The site is zoned Single-Family Residential (RS-8).
Notice of Application
Application Materials
|10/10/2023
|PLN2023-0052 & PLN2023-0067
|Notice of Application & Comment Period
|Edmonds Cooperative Preschool @22600 96th Ave W is requesting approval of a conditional use permit and joint use of parking agreement to allow the operation of a preschool within the existing Edmonds Presbyterian Church. Edmonds Cooperative Preschool is proposing to
use the Church’s parking facilities on weekdays during the school year.
Notice of Application
Application Materials
|10/04/2023
|PLN2022-0049 & PLN2022-0053
|Notice of Public Hearing and SEPA Threshold Determination
|Green-walk Park is a 16-lot preliminary planned residential development and formal plat at 540 & 550 Edmonds Way.
Hearing Notice, SEPA Checklist, DNS.
|09/13/2023
|AMD2023-0007
|Notice of Public Hearing
|Description: The City of Edmonds is proposing an annual update to the City’s Capital Facilities Plan (CFP) and Capital Improvement Program (CIP) for the years 2024 – 2029. The proposal includes improvements, additions, upgrades, or extensions of City infrastructure such as transportation, parks, and storm water along with other public facilities necessary to implement the City’s Comprehensive Plan.
Hearing Notice
Parks CFP/CIP
Public Works CFP/CIP
|09/11/2023
|AMD2023-0002
|SEPA DNS and Notice of Appeal Period
|This is a non-project action to adopt amendments to the building code and related codes in Title 19 of the Edmonds Community Development Code (ECDC). These code updates would replace codes adopted by City Council in Ordinance 4212.
Public Notice
SEPA DNS
SEPA Checklist
|09/05/2023
|PLN2023-0047
|Notice of Application & Comment Period
|The applicant is proposing a unit lot subdivision of the existing Brackett
Court Townhomes development (10 unit lots with a central access tract).
Notice of Application
Application Materials
|08/29/2023
|PLN2023-0024
|RENOTICE & Continuation of Public Hearing
|This is a Notice of a Continued Public Hearing. The applicant is proposing to rezone the 9530 Edmonds Way from Multiple Residential – Edmonds Way to Commercial Business – Edmonds Way (BC‐EW). The rezone is being extended to the adjacent parcel at 9620 Edmonds Way. The review criteria for rezones are contained within Chapter 20.40 of the Edmonds Community Development Code.
Notice of Continued Public Hearing
REZONE Map
|08/25/2023
|PLN2022-0085
|Special Meeting Notice
|Design review application for a new three-story mixed use building at 605/611 Main Street. District-based design review projects that require a SEPA determination are Type III-A decisions, which require a two-phase public hearing and decision by the Architectural Design Board (ADB).
Special Meeting Notice
|08/17/2023
|PLN2022-0085
|Meeting Agenda & Courtesy Notice
|Phase II design review public hearing before the Architectural Design Board for a proposed mixed-use development consisting of 18 residential units and 2,600 sf of office space
Courtesy Public Hearing Notice
|08/10/2023
|PLN2023-0038 & PLN2023-0050
|Updated Notice of Application, SEPA Determination (EXEMPT) & Public Hearing
|NOVA Childcare is requesting approval of a conditional use permit (CUP) and joint use of parking agreement to allow the operation of a day-care center.
Updated Notice of Public Hearing
Application Materials
|08/08/2023
|PLN2023-0024
|Notice of Public Hearing
|The applicant is proposing to rezone the 9530 and 9620 Edmonds Way from Multiple Residential – Edmonds Way to Commercial Business – Edmonds Way (BC-EW).
Notice of Public Hearing
Application Materials
|07/27/2023
|PLN2023-0038
|Notice of Application SEPA DNS & Public Hearing
|NOVA Childcare is proposing to use the location as a day-care center @ 21010 76th Ave W.
Notice of Application & Public Hearing
Application Materials
|07/27/2023
|PLN2023-0043
|Notice of Application
|Application for a Home Occupation located @ 23753 76th Ave W.
Notice of Application
Vicinity Map
Application Materials
|07/27/2023
|PLN2023-0045
|Notice of Public Hearing
|Public hearing before the Edmonds Historic Preservation Commission to determine the eligibility of a home located at 820 Main Street for listing on the Register of Historic Places.
Notice of Public Hearing
Application Materials
|07/21/2023
|PLN2023-0039
|Notice of Application
|Application for Home Occupation to allow visits by customers to a portion of the existing Single-Family Residence @ 810 Walnut Street.
Notice of Application
Application Materials
|07/13/2023
|PLN2021-0072
|Notice of Public Hearing
|BK Investment Group LLC is proposing to subdivide 614 & 615 5th Avenue S (Pine Park). A Hybrid Public Meeting will be held by the Hearing Examiner on July 27th, 2023 @ 3:00 pm. The physical location is Edmonds City Hall, 121 5th Avenue N, 3rd Floor, Brackett Room.
Notice of Public Hearing
|07/13/2023
|PLN2022-0049 & PLN2022-0053
|Notice of Public Meeting (No Hearing)
|The proposal is for a preliminary subdivision @ 540 & 550 Edmonds Way (Green Walk Park). A Hybrid public meeting will be held by the Architectural Design Board on July 27th, 2023 @ 6:00 pm. The Physical location of the meeting is Edmonds City Hall, 121 5th Avenue N, 3rd Floor, Brackett Room.
Meeting Notice
|07/12/2023
|AMD2023-0004
|Notice of Public Hearing
|The Planning Board will hold a Public Hearing on proposed Amendments to Chapters 23.60 and 23.40 of the Edmonds Community Development Code (ECDC).
Notice of Public Hearing
|07/12/2023
|PLN2023-0033
|Notice of Application
|Application for Conditional Permit Tree Trimming and topping in a Critical Area.
Notice of Application
Application Materials
|06/23/2023
|PLN2023-0029
|Notice of Application & Comment Period
|Design Review for a new 6-unit townhome development off Edmonds Way with associated garage parking.
Notice of Application
Application Material
|06/13/2023
|PLN2023-0024
|Notice of Application & Comment Period
|The applicant is proposing to rezone the subject property from Multiple Residential – Edmonds Way (RM-EW) to Community Business – Edmonds Way (BC-EW). The review criteria for rezones are contained within Edmonds Community Development Code 20.40.
Notice of Hearing
|06/08/2023
|PLN2022-0085
|Notice of Special Meeting – Public Hearing
|District-based design review projects that require a SEPA determination such as this are Type III-A decisions, which require a two-phase public hearing and decision by the Architectural Design Board (ADB).
Notice of Hearing
|06/07/2023
|PLN2023-0015 PLN2023-0016
|Notice of Application (s)
|The Port of Edmonds is proposing improvements to the Port of Edmonds Marina
Notice of Application
Application Materials:
Binder 1
Binder 2
Binder 3
Binder 4
Binder 5
Binder 6
Binder 7
CRA2021-0155
|06/01/2023
|COD2022-0126
|Public Hearing
|Notice of Code Enforcement Appeal – Civil Violation
Notice
Appeal Packet Materials
|05/30/2023
|AMD2023-0001
|SEPA DNS
|SEPA Determination of Non-Significance has been issued for AD Shapiro Great Kids Academy. Permanent Amendments to Chapter 16.45 ECDC that
would allow day-care centers as an outright permitted
use in the Neighborhood Business (BN) zone with noted exemptions.
Notice
SEPA DNS
SEPA Checklist
|05/11/2023
|PLN2022-0089
|SEPA DNS and Notice of Public Hearing
|Application for a 17-unit Apartment Building and related site improvements in the Downtown Business Zone (BD2) @ 627 Dayton Street.
Notice
SEPA DNS and Checklist
|05/11/2023
|PLN2022-0085
|SEPA DNS and Notice of Public Hearing
|Application for Design Review and new three story mixed use building to include 2,600 square feet of office space @ 605 and 611 Main Street.
Notice
SEPA DNS and Checklist
Application Materials
|05/02/2023
|AMD2022-0008
|SEPA DNS
|Amendments to Chapters 16.60, 20.01 and 20.12 of the Edmonds Community Development Code (ECDC)
Notice
SEPA DNS
SEPA Checklist
|04/27/2023
|PLN2023-0013
|Notice of Application & Comment Period
|Application for Critical areas reasonable economic use variance @ 963 Main St.
Notice
Application Materials
|02/15/2023
|PLN2022-0095
|SEPA DNS
|City of Edmonds Phase 10 Sewer Replacement Project
Notice
SEPA DNS
SEPA Checklist
