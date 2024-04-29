City of Edmonds Development Notices through April 19, 2024

Date Permit# Notice type Description (Click on links to see related materials)

04/19/2024 PLN2024-0015 Notice of Application Preliminary Short-Plat Subdivision @

8514 Bowdoin Way.

Notice of Application

Application Materials

04/09/2024 PLN2023-0021 Notice of Application Conditional Use Permit Type II-A – Accessory Dwelling Unit @ 836 Daley St.

Notice of Application

Application Materials

04/09/2024 PLN2023-0076 Notice of Application Conditional Use Permit Type II-A – Home Occupation @ 17902 72nd Ave. W

Notice of Application

Application Materials

04/03/2024 PLN2024-0008 Notice of Application Variance Permit Type III-B – Variance for reduced setbacks @1217 – 11th Place North

Notice of Application

Application Materials

04/01/2024 PLN2024-0018 UPDATED Notice of Public Hearing POSTPONED UNTIL APRIL 11, 2024

Public hearing before the Edmonds Historic Preservation Commission to determine the eligibility of a commercial business located at 428 – 3rd Avenue North for listing on the Register of Historic Places.

Updated Notice of Public Hearing

Application Materials

03/15/2024 AMD2023-0008 Notice of SEPA DNS for Accessory Dwelling Code Amendment Standards. Amendments to accessory dwelling unit standards and processes to align with House Bill 1337 as codified in RCW 36.70A.680, RCW 36.70A.681, and RCW 36.70A.696.

Notice for DADU Code Amendment

SEPA DNS

SEPA Checklist

DRAFT Amendment

03/08/2024 PLN2024-0004 Notice of Application & Comment Period Conditional Use Permit Type II Staff Decision – Home Occupation @ 21816 84th Ave W.

Notice of Application

Application Materials

03/08/2024 PLN2023-0019 RENOTICE Application and Comment Period The original short plat subdivision application under file #PLN2023-0019 is unchanged. The project is being re-noticed to comply with notice mailing procedures under ECDC 20.03.002

RENOTICE

Application Materials

03/01/2024 PLN2024-0018 Notice of Public Hearing POSTPONED UNTIL APRIL 11, 2024

Public hearing before the Edmonds Historic Preservation Commission to determine the eligibility of a commercial business located at 428 – 3rd Avenue North for listing on the Register of Historic Places.

Notice of Public Hearing

Application Materials

02/28/2024 PLN2024-0009 Notice of Application and Comment period Conditional Use Permit for a Home Occupation @ 8123 213th St SW

Notice of Application

Application Materials

02/28/2024 PLN2023-0086 Notice of Application and Comment period Application for Preliminary Short plat @ 8729 236th St SW

Notice of Application

Application Materials

02/27/2024 PLN2024-0006 Notice of Application and Comment period Conditional Use Permit for an ADU (Accessory Dwelling Unit) @ 9125 196th St SW

Notice of Application

Application Materials

02/20/2024 PLN2023-0083 Notice of Application and Comment period Application for rooftop solar array installation that will be above the residential height limit (<36″). The site is zoned RS-20 at 15604 75th Pl W. Notice of Application

Application Materials

02/13/2024 PLN2024-0002 SEPA DNS This proposal covers ongoing maintenance by the City of Edmonds Public Works Department of facilities in watercourses that convey stormwater runoff throughout the City for the next

five years. The work will consist of a variety of actions to maintain flow by removing obstructions, cleaning

trash racks and removing accumulated sediments and debris. The maintenance is needed to reduce the

potential for flooding within the city.

Public Notice

SEPA DNS

SEPA Checklist

12/07/2023 PLN2023-0064 Notice of Public Hearing Public hearing before the Edmonds Historic Preservation Commission to determine the eligibility of a commercial business located at 100 – 5th Avenue North for listing on the Register of Historic Places.

Notice of Public Hearing

Application Materials

12/07/2023 PLN2023-0063 Notice of Public Hearing Public hearing before the Edmonds Historic Preservation Commission to determine the eligibility of a home located at 116 – 4th Avenue North for listing on the Register of Historic Places.

Notice of Public Hearing

Application Materials

11/30/2023 PLN2023-0073 Notice of Application and Comment Period Application for Accessory Dwelling Unit. The site is zoned Single-family Residential (RS-8).

21916 – 93rd Pl E

Comments due by December 14, 2023

Notice of Application

Application Materials

11/29/2023 PLN2023-0047 Notice of Public Hearing The applicant is proposing a unit lot subdivision of the existing Brackett Court Townhomes development (10 unit lots with a central access tract). 23220 Edmonds Way Edmonds, WA The Public Hearing will be held December 14, 2023 Notice of Public Hearing

Public Notice

Application Materials

11/17/2023 PLN2023-0069 Notice of Application & Comment Period The applicant is proposing a two-lot subdivision at 310 Daley St.

Comments due December 1, 2023.

Notice of Application

Application Materials

11/9/2023 AMD2023-0004 Notice of Public Hearing and SEPA Determination This is a non-project action for amendments to the critical aquifer recharge area code in ECDC 23.60 and related updates. The Planning Board will hold a public hearing on the topic on November 29, 2023.

Public Notice

SEPA DNS

SEPA Checklist

10/26/2023 PLN2022-0049 & PLN2022-0053 Re-Issue Notice of Public Hearing and SEPA Threshold Determination This project is being re-noticed due to an error with the original mailed notice to property owners within 300 feet of the site. The public hearing is rescheduled from October 26 to November 9, 2023.

Greenwalk Park is a 16-lot preliminary planned residential development and formal plat at 540 & 550 Edmonds Way.

Hearing notice, SEPA checklist and DNS.

10/26/2023 PLN2023-0062 Notice of Public Hearing Public hearing before the Edmonds Historic Preservation Commission to determine the eligibility of a home located at 820 Maple Street for listing on the Register of Historic Places.

Notice of Public Hearing

Application Materials

10/13/2023 PLN2023-0061 Notice of Application & Comment Period Application for an Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU). ADU will be within the existing single-family home; no exterior modifications. The site is zoned Single-Family Residential (RS-8).

23917 – 76th Ave W

Notice of Application

Application Materials

10/10/2023 PLN2023-0057 Notice of Application & Comment Period 1251 Birch St Application for Zoning Variance for unpermitted additions that do not meet current development standards. The site is zoned Single-Family Residential (RS-8).

Notice of Application

Application Materials

10/10/2023 PLN2023-0052 & PLN2023-0067 Notice of Application & Comment Period Edmonds Cooperative Preschool @22600 96th Ave W is requesting approval of a conditional use permit and joint use of parking agreement to allow the operation of a preschool within the existing Edmonds Presbyterian Church. Edmonds Cooperative Preschool is proposing to

use the Church’s parking facilities on weekdays during the school year.

Notice of Application

Application Materials

10/04/2023 PLN2022-0049 & PLN2022-0053 Notice of Public Hearing and SEPA Threshold Determination Green-walk Park is a 16-lot preliminary planned residential development and formal plat at 540 & 550 Edmonds Way.

Hearing Notice, SEPA Checklist, DNS.

09/13/2023 AMD2023-0007 Notice of Public Hearing Description: The City of Edmonds is proposing an annual update to the City’s Capital Facilities Plan (CFP) and Capital Improvement Program (CIP) for the years 2024 – 2029. The proposal includes improvements, additions, upgrades, or extensions of City infrastructure such as transportation, parks, and storm water along with other public facilities necessary to implement the City’s Comprehensive Plan.

Hearing Notice

Parks CFP/CIP

Public Works CFP/CIP

09/11/2023 AMD2023-0002 SEPA DNS and Notice of Appeal Period This is a non-project action to adopt amendments to the building code and related codes in Title 19 of the Edmonds Community Development Code (ECDC). These code updates would replace codes adopted by City Council in Ordinance 4212.

Public Notice

SEPA DNS

SEPA Checklist

09/05/2023 PLN2023-0047 Notice of Application & Comment Period The applicant is proposing a unit lot subdivision of the existing Brackett

Court Townhomes development (10 unit lots with a central access tract).

Notice of Application

Application Materials

08/29/2023 PLN2023-0024 RENOTICE & Continuation of Public Hearing This is a Notice of a Continued Public Hearing. The applicant is proposing to rezone the 9530 Edmonds Way from Multiple Residential – Edmonds Way to Commercial Business – Edmonds Way (BC‐EW). The rezone is being extended to the adjacent parcel at 9620 Edmonds Way. The review criteria for rezones are contained within Chapter 20.40 of the Edmonds Community Development Code.

Notice of Continued Public Hearing

REZONE Map

08/25/2023 PLN2022-0085 Special Meeting Notice Design review application for a new three-story mixed use building at 605/611 Main Street. District-based design review projects that require a SEPA determination are Type III-A decisions, which require a two-phase public hearing and decision by the Architectural Design Board (ADB).

Special Meeting Notice

08/17/2023 PLN2022-0085 Meeting Agenda & Courtesy Notice Phase II design review public hearing before the Architectural Design Board for a proposed mixed-use development consisting of 18 residential units and 2,600 sf of office space

Courtesy Public Hearing Notice

08/10/2023 PLN2023-0038 & PLN2023-0050 Updated Notice of Application, SEPA Determination (EXEMPT) & Public Hearing NOVA Childcare is requesting approval of a conditional use permit (CUP) and joint use of parking agreement to allow the operation of a day-care center.

Updated Notice of Public Hearing

Application Materials

08/08/2023 PLN2023-0024 Notice of Public Hearing The applicant is proposing to rezone the 9530 and 9620 Edmonds Way from Multiple Residential – Edmonds Way to Commercial Business – Edmonds Way (BC-EW).

Notice of Public Hearing

Application Materials

07/27/2023 PLN2023-0038 Notice of Application SEPA DNS & Public Hearing NOVA Childcare is proposing to use the location as a day-care center @ 21010 76th Ave W.

Notice of Application & Public Hearing

Application Materials

07/27/2023 PLN2023-0043 Notice of Application Application for a Home Occupation located @ 23753 76th Ave W.

Notice of Application

Vicinity Map

Application Materials

07/27/2023 PLN2023-0045 Notice of Public Hearing Public hearing before the Edmonds Historic Preservation Commission to determine the eligibility of a home located at 820 Main Street for listing on the Register of Historic Places.

Notice of Public Hearing

Application Materials

07/21/2023 PLN2023-0039 Notice of Application Application for Home Occupation to allow visits by customers to a portion of the existing Single-Family Residence @ 810 Walnut Street.

Notice of Application

Application Materials

07/13/2023 PLN2021-0072 Notice of Public Hearing BK Investment Group LLC is proposing to subdivide 614 & 615 5th Avenue S (Pine Park). A Hybrid Public Meeting will be held by the Hearing Examiner on July 27th, 2023 @ 3:00 pm. The physical location is Edmonds City Hall, 121 5th Avenue N, 3rd Floor, Brackett Room.

Notice of Public Hearing

07/13/2023 PLN2022-0049 & PLN2022-0053 Notice of Public Meeting (No Hearing) The proposal is for a preliminary subdivision @ 540 & 550 Edmonds Way (Green Walk Park). A Hybrid public meeting will be held by the Architectural Design Board on July 27th, 2023 @ 6:00 pm. The Physical location of the meeting is Edmonds City Hall, 121 5th Avenue N, 3rd Floor, Brackett Room.

Meeting Notice

07/12/2023 AMD2023-0004 Notice of Public Hearing The Planning Board will hold a Public Hearing on proposed Amendments to Chapters 23.60 and 23.40 of the Edmonds Community Development Code (ECDC).

Notice of Public Hearing

07/12/2023 PLN2023-0033 Notice of Application Application for Conditional Permit Tree Trimming and topping in a Critical Area.

Notice of Application

Application Materials

06/23/2023 PLN2023-0029 Notice of Application & Comment Period Design Review for a new 6-unit townhome development off Edmonds Way with associated garage parking.

Notice of Application

Application Material

06/13/2023 PLN2023-0024 Notice of Application & Comment Period The applicant is proposing to rezone the subject property from Multiple Residential – Edmonds Way (RM-EW) to Community Business – Edmonds Way (BC-EW). The review criteria for rezones are contained within Edmonds Community Development Code 20.40.

Notice of Hearing

06/08/2023 PLN2022-0085 Notice of Special Meeting – Public Hearing District-based design review projects that require a SEPA determination such as this are Type III-A decisions, which require a two-phase public hearing and decision by the Architectural Design Board (ADB).

Notice of Hearing

06/01/2023 COD2022-0126 Public Hearing Notice of Code Enforcement Appeal – Civil Violation

Notice

Appeal Packet Materials

05/30/2023 AMD2023-0001 SEPA DNS SEPA Determination of Non-Significance has been issued for AD Shapiro Great Kids Academy. Permanent Amendments to Chapter 16.45 ECDC that

would allow day-care centers as an outright permitted

use in the Neighborhood Business (BN) zone with noted exemptions.

Notice

SEPA DNS

SEPA Checklist

05/11/2023 PLN2022-0089 SEPA DNS and Notice of Public Hearing Application for a 17-unit Apartment Building and related site improvements in the Downtown Business Zone (BD2) @ 627 Dayton Street.

Notice

SEPA DNS and Checklist

05/11/2023 PLN2022-0085 SEPA DNS and Notice of Public Hearing Application for Design Review and new three story mixed use building to include 2,600 square feet of office space @ 605 and 611 Main Street.

Notice

SEPA DNS and Checklist

Application Materials

05/02/2023 AMD2022-0008 SEPA DNS Amendments to Chapters 16.60, 20.01 and 20.12 of the Edmonds Community Development Code (ECDC)

Notice

SEPA DNS

SEPA Checklist

04/27/2023 PLN2023-0013 Notice of Application & Comment Period Application for Critical areas reasonable economic use variance @ 963 Main St.

Notice

Application Materials