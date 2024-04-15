Administrative Services Director Dave Turley leaving the city

Administrative Services Director Dave Turley is leaving the City of Edmonds.

“After discussion with Director Turley, and careful consideration of the needs of the city, it has been decided that it will be mutually beneficial for Director Turley and the city to part ways,” Edmonds Mayor Mike Rosen said in an email Monday afternoon. “We are currently working with Director Turley on the details of his transition. During that time, he will be out of the office.”

All employees who currently report to Deputy Administrative Services Director Kim Dunscombe will continue to do so, while the city’s IT and clerks divisions will report to the mayor, Rosen said.

Turley has served in his role since Dec. 1, 2020. He was appointed to serve as acting finance director after then-Mayor Mike Nelson in May 2020 terminated the employment of Finance Director Scott James, who had served the city for seven years. Nelson selected Turley to fill the job permanently, after which Turley was confirmed by the Edmonds City Council. His title was later changed to administrative services director after the department was reorganized.

Turley began his employment with the city in July 2016 as assistant finance director. Prior to joining the city, he spent 13 years as a finance manager and accounting supervisor at King County.