City of Edmonds sponsoring month of Pride events in June

To celebrate Pride Month in June, the City of Edmonds has scheduled a series of free events hosted in partnership with several local organizations including Pride of Edmonds, Under the Rainbow, Edmonds Center for the Arts, Sno-Isle Libraries, Edmonds Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility Commission, PFLAG and ArtSpot.



According to a city news release, the events will take place at a variety of locations in Edmonds and will feature a cornerstone day of festivities at Civic Park on Saturday, June 22. Further details will be shared in the coming weeks.

Saturday, June 1: Picnic in the Park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Edmonds Hickman Park

In partnership with Pride of Edmonds

Friday, June 7: Film Screening of To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything! Julie Newmar at 6 p.m.

Edmonds Center for the Arts

In partnership with Edmonds Center for the Arts and the City of Edmonds

Monday, June 10: Out Loud LGBTQIA+ Storytelling, 6-7:30 p.m.

Edmonds Library Meeting Room and online

In partnership with SnoIsle Library and Under the Rainbow

Saturday June 15: Queer Zine Exchange and Workshop, 1-3 p.m.

Edmonds Library Meeting Room

In partnership with SnoIsle Library and Under the Rainbow

Saturday, June 22: Pride Celebration at Civic Center Playfields from 2-6 p.m. with music, storytelling, art in the park, information booths, food and retail

Monday, June 24: Queer Adventurers’ D&D Night, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Edmonds Library Meeting Room

In partnership with SnoIsle Libraries and Under the Rainbow

Wednesday, June 26: Hearts Beat Loud Queer Movie Night, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Edmonds Library Meeting Room

In partnership with SnoIsle Libraries and Under the Rainbow

Saturday, June 29: Summer Storytelling Series with author George Shannon, 10-11 a.m.

Edmonds Library Meeting Room

In partnership with SnoIsle Libraries and Under the Rainbow

The Downtown Business Improvement District will also host a “Pride Stride” from June 1-22. Visitors who purchase more than $15 of merchandise, or one drink from participating businesses, receive a stamp. Those who collect five or more stamps will be eligible for a prize raffled off at the end of events.

Companies are also invited to sponsor the large community event on June 22 so that it can remain free and available to all.

Platinum Sponsor $5,000

Premier booth location at main event

Title logo recognition on all materials and website

Verbal recognition during the event

Social media mention

Gold Sponsor $1,000

Prominent booth location at main event

Logo recognition on event materials and website

Verbal recognition during the event

Social media mention

Silver Sponsor $500

Logo recognition on event materials and website

Social media mention

Bronze Sponsor $150

Logo recognition on website

Social media mention

For information on sponsorship opportunities, contact Megan Luttrell at megan.luttrell@edmondswa.gov.