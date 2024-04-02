Community enjoys Orange Line kickoff block party

Hundreds of transit and block party-lovers gathered at Edmonds College for a celebration of the opening of the Swift Orange Line Saturday, March 30. Community Transit joined the City of Lynnwood, local nonprofit organizations and Edmonds College in hosting a festive event featuring live music, food and tons of freebies like hand-drawn caricatures, henna tattoos, cookies, stickers, face-painting and balloon animals. Community members toured a bus and learned more about the new transit route.

— Photos by Jasmine Contreras-Lewis