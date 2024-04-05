Community Transit proposes elimination of commuter bus fare

Community Transit is proposing to eliminate its commuter bus fare when those routes go away later this year, according to a news release.

The Snohomish County transit agency currently charges a higher fare for commuter routes that travel to Northgate and downtown Seattle. After light rail begins operating in Snohomish County later this year, Community Transit will stop operating those routes so there is no need for the higher fare category.

The agency is inviting people to comment on this fare change proposal through May 3.

If the fare change is approved then all standard adult fares would be $2.50 for local bus, Swift, Zip Alderwood Shuttle, and DART paratransit services. The new rate would also apply to Community Transit Express routes that will be introduced later this year.

Reduced fares for ORCA LIFT, disabled and Medicare riders would remain the same at $1.25. Youth ages 18 and under ride free.

Starting in September, Community Transit buses will no longer serve Northgate and downtown Seattle, with the exception of Route 424, which does not travel on I-5. Route 424 riders will move to the standard $2.50 fare. Other Seattle-bound riders will connect to Link light rail at Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace, or Shoreline to complete their trips to Seattle. Some Sound Transit buses will continue to serve Seattle.

Community Transit conducted a federally mandated Title VI analysis which found that the proposed fare change does not have a disparate effect on minority or low-income populations.

The proposed fare change and the Title VI analysis can be found at communitytransit.org/fareproposalinfo.

The public is invited to take a survey to provide input on the proposed fare change through May 3. Comments may be submitted in other ways as well:

Survey: communitytransit.org/fareproposal

Email: engage@commtrans.org

Social: Facebook (/communitytransit), Twitter (@MyCommTrans)

Mail: Community Transit, Administrative Office, 2312 W Casino Rd, Everett, WA 98204

Call: 425-353-RIDE (7433)

Public hearing: Community Transit Board Meeting: 3 p.m., May 2 (To comment, sign up at communitytransit.org/how-to-attend-a-meeting). The meeting will be in a hybrid format, with in-person attendance and an online option available. Visit our Board of Directors page and click on Upcoming Meetings for meeting materials and information on how to participate or listen.