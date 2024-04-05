Congressman Rick Larsen tours Edmonds Food Bank

D

U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen, center, with (L-R) Jeremy Peck, Edmonds Food Bank director of development; Mindy Woods, Human Services, City of Edmonds; Board Secretary Kathy Hare; Board Chair Pat Shields; Executive Director Casey Davis; Tracey Peterson, SNAP manager and executive assistant; Kellie Lewis, marketing and communications manager.During a recent tour of the Edmonds Food Bank, U.S. Representative Rick Larsen received firsthand insight into the challenges the food bank faces in meeting the needs of the nearly 1,000 households it serves weekly.

During the visit, Larsen engaged with board members and staff, shedding light on the critical role the food bank plays in combating food insecurity. One of the key takeaways from the tour was the realization that the current space is no longer adequate for the growing needs of the food bank. With a glimpse into the initial building plans, Larsen grasped the urgent need for expanded facilities that would allow for more food storage, extended operating hours, and the incorporation of additional community resources on-site.

Davis explained the behind-the-scenes process: “During distribution hours, we are providing groceries for 12 households every 10 minutes. This means we have hundreds of volunteers each week working tirelessly to ensure that the needs of our community are met.”

Added Food Bank Board Chair Pat Shields: “While the main distribution room was empty during Rep Larsen’s visit, the impact of the food bank’s operations was vividly portrayed through photos shared by staff.”

When Larsen inquired about the food bank’s constraints during operating hours. Davis replied, “We’re only able to distribute food from this location for six hours each week. Our future goal is to extend services throughout the week, offering greater flexibility for our customers.”

Larsen looks over initial plans for a new food bank building.

The timing of Larsen’s visit aligns with the food bank’s initial phase of Thrive Together: a capital campaign to build a new Edmonds Food Bank. The campaign is aimed at securing funds to build a new home on the property of Edmonds Lutheran Church.

“Food security is a year-round challenge in Northwest Washington,” Larsen said. “The Edmonds Food Bank, in partnership with the Snohomish County Food Bank Coalition and other local organizations, is working to address hunger by helping families access healthy, nutritious meals and other resources. I will continue to support the critical work of community food banks and producers to ensure residents can put food on the table.”

Even with growing challenges, the Edmonds Food Bank remains consistent in its mission to alleviate hunger and provide vital support to those who need food. The recent visit from the congressman left the Edmonds Food Bank team feeling encouraged as they continue to cast a vision for what a new facility would mean for this community.

To learn more about the Edmonds Food Bank capital campaign, visit: edmondsfoodbank.org/our-future.

— Story and photos courtesy of the Edmonds Food Bank