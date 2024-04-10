Council gives green light to staff-recommended growth alternatives

The Edmonds City Council at its Tuesday night meeting voted 4-2 to approve two staff-recommended growth alternatives for the City of Edmonds 2024 Comprehensive Plan, which will guide the next 20 years of development in the city.

Councilmember Neil Tibbott was absent from Tuesday’s meeting.

The growth alternatives — drafted with the help of city consultants VIA Perkins Eastman and Herrera — are designed to ensure the city complies with the Washington State Legislature’s recently passed housing bills and the state’s mandatory Comprehensive Plan elements, and to align with multicounty and countywide planning policies.

Under the state’s Growth Management Act (GMA), the City of Edmonds needs to accommodate the expected growth of 13,000 people over the next 20 years. These new residents will require 9,000 new housing units. Edmonds currently has the capacity to add 4,862 units. The city will also need to add 1,642 accessory-dwelling units (ADUs) and 42 single-family homes, bringing the total to 2,454 units that the city needs to fulfill the GMA requirements.

The alternatives approved Tuesday are not the final say in what growth in Edmonds will look like. They set the study parameters for the next step in the Comprehensive Plan update: creating a draft Environmental Impact Statement (EIS). In her presentation to the city council prior to the vote, Planning and Development Director Susan McLaughlin stressed that the draft EIS “is not a decision document.” Rather, the purpose is to provide information on growth impacts of the two alternatives so council can eventually approve a 2024 Comprehensive Plan update, required by the end of the year under state law.

The alternatives approved Tuesday night — which had been reviewed and recommended by the Edmonds Planning Board — include a “focused” growth option (Alternative A) and “distributed” growth option (Alternative B). Alternative A proposes building neighborhood centers in the Firdale Village, Westgate and Five Corners neighborhoods, while creating neighborhood hubs in the North Edmonds Bowl, Perrinville and Firdale. The city’s Medical District – located near Swedish Edmonds Hospital – would also be expanded to complement medical services and provide temporary housing for medical workers. Housing units would be limited to four stories within neighborhood centers and medical centers, with an incentive for five-story buildings in select centers.

Under Alternative A, additional building height allowances would be granted to developers if they included specific features or amenities such as neighborhood open space, sidewalks (beyond what is required by code), public enhancements, affordable child care and small-scaled retail and cafes.

Alternative B is similar to the focused growth option in terms of growth locations, except that it would limit buildings up to three stories in neighborhood centers and hubs. Growth in the Medical District could be expanded up to 2,000 units. Under this option, no height incentives would be offered.

The council-approved measure Tuesday night included a proposal by Councilmember Will Chen to include in the Alternative B distributed growth option an allowance for two accessory dwelling units (ADUs) on a parcel of land. Chen said he was responding to concerns expressed by residents who didn’t want taller buildings in their neighborhoods, and explained that allowing more ADUs per lot to meet state requirements “opens up the options to lower the density.”

Those approving the staff-recommended growth options included Councilmembers Chen, Susan Paine, Chris Eck and Jenna Nand. Voting no were Council President Vivian Olson and Councilmember Michelle Dotsch.

Earlier in the meeting, Dotsch had shared a white paper she authored that presented two other options for distributed and and focused growth. In the paper, Dotsch recommended an Alternative A that features distributed growth “along three state highways and major arterials, business districts and churches where the following resources currently exist: sidewalks, schools, parks, commercial businesses and services that create a sense of place.” Dotsch’s Alternative B focused growth option placed an emphasis on the city’s existing business centers, and what she described as “a new Uptown Town Center that is based on the council’s strategic decision made in 2017 to site planned growth along the Highway 99 corridor.”

“Let’s place the growth where we have current resources to reduce future costs while Edmonds recovers from this financial crisis we find ourselves in now,” said Dotsch, referring to the city’s current budget difficulties.

Council President Olson had moved to approve a combination of city staff’s recommended Alternative B distributed growth option and Dotsch’s Alternative A distributed growth alternative. However, other councilmembers expressed reservations about that idea — especially since Dotsch’s paper had not yet been subjected to the same planning and public involvement process as the city’s recommended alternatives. Development Director McLaughlin said that considering Dotsch’s option would mean extra time added to an already tight Comprehensive Plan approval schedule and possibly extra pay to the city’s consultants.

In the end, the council rejected Olson’s motion 2-4 — with Dotsch also voting yes and Chen, Eck, Nand and Paine voting no.

Prior to the final vote approving the staff-recommended options, councilmembers heard from about a dozen residents who offered testimony, most of them favoring Dotsch’s approach. Several of those commenters — from Edmonds’ Five Corners neighborhood — stressed that their area doesn’t have the infrastructure to support taller buildings. In addition, “we’re very concerned about our businesses being displaced,” said 32-year resident Kim Riddell.

Councilmember Eck stressed the importance of ensuring that Edmonds’ future growth was equitably distributed across the city. She also noted that growth isn’t going to “happen overnight. No matter what plan we come (up with), we’re are not going to have bulldozers knocking down everything in Edmonds. Please know this is methodical, this is something that will happen over a long period of time and we’ll continue to do the important listening in our community,” she said.

