Council hears a range of options for putting city on more stable financial footing

Five days after Edmonds Mayor Mike Rosen revealed the extent of the city’s financial woes, the Edmonds City Council Tuesday night heard a plan for ensuring the city is on the path to a more resilient fiscal future.

Financial consultant Mike Bailey — chair of the mayor’s Blue Ribbon Advisory Panel — provided a brief overview of the sobering information shared by Rosen during last week’s State of the City Address. The bottom line: Edmonds is $12.5 million in the hole due to “unbudgeted impacts” in which expenses outpaced revenues and the city’s forecasted revenues missed target estimates in three out of the last four years, from 2020 to 2023.

“There were a number of things going on at that time,” Bailey said. “The pandemic, economic disruption, lots of reasons why that may have been the case (including supply chain issues). Nonetheless, rather than recognizing that those revenues weren’t being realized and recommending the council take some sort of action at that time, my understanding is no recommendations were made and as a result we just uncollected revenues,” with city fund balances used to make up the difference, he added.

Last year’s deficit was significant enough to prompt the council to declare a fiscal emergency.

“How do we find our way through this?” Bailey said.

The city has a balanced 2024 budget, thanks mostly to one-time fixes like using $6.25 million from Edmonds’ federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) allocation to cover the city’s fire and emergency services contract with South County Fire. The 2025 budget will prove to be more of a challenge because the one-time fixes are gone and ongoing obligations continue, Bailey explained.

“Developing a strategy to bridge 2025 is a big part of the Blue Ribbon Panel’s discussion at this point,” he said. An added challenge is that the city is set to shift this year from annual to biennial budgeting, so the budget this year would cover a two-year period.

One major financial question remaining is how the city will be providing fire service in the future, Bailey said. In December 2023, South County Fire put Edmonds on notice that the agency intends to terminate the current interlocal agreement for fire and EMS services effective Dec. 31, 2025.

South County Fire in 2017 reorganized into what is now the South Snohomish County Fire and Rescue Regional Authority (RFA). As a fire authority, the agency can be funded directly through property taxes rather than receive payment from the individual jurisdictions that contract for fire and EMS services. In essence, this means that property owners would fund the RFA directly, rather than pay taxes to the city, which would use these funds to pay for emergency and fire services from the RFA. To move from an individual contract to being part of the RFA, voters in each jurisdiction need to approve this change. So far, the cities of Lynnwood, Mill Creek, Brier and Mountlake Terrace have voted to join the RFA.

During its budget deliberations last fall, the Edmonds City Council approved $44,500 from the council’s 2023 contingency fund for a fire services feasibility assessment conducted by Fitch and Associates. The intent is to evaluate the current fire service delivery models and the efficacy of the RFA proposal, an evaluation of the creating an internal fire department, and potential contractual relationship with another provider.

“It will have a lot of financial implications,” Bailey said of the council’s future decision on fire service delivery. “How do we factor that in, when it’s an unknown at this point and it’s a signficant part of the budget?”

The city currently has a general fund budget of $50 million, and the $12.5 million shortfall represents 25% of that amount. The council needs to decide what the appropriate budget size should be, and community members needs to be involved in that discussion, to share their budgeting priorities, Bailey said.

This includes finding efficiencies “and making sure we’re delivering as much value as possible for the dollars that are being spent,” he added.

Since the city’s budget planning process will be starting soon, one thing the council needs to consider is the relatively short time frame it has to address the issue for 2025, Bailey said. One option would be to find a way to develop a 2025 budget using a combination of expense reductions, internal borrowing and/or seeking voter approval for tax increases — to provide “breathing room” to develop a more thoughtful future budget based on community input.

Among the four strategies Bailey presented to the council Tuesday night:

1) Reduce expenses by 25% to balance subsequent budgets, which “would be difficult to do without significant impacts to the community,” he said.

2) Seek voter approval for tax increases, possibly for a limited number of years.

3) Borrow internally — using one city fund to support another.

4) A combination of the above options.

“I feel as to our public and those who support this community, really we need to take a hard look at our expenditures first,” Councilmember Michelle Dotsch said. “Unless we really tighten our belt and we ask the community to tighten theirs, that’s just going to go fall on deaf ears.”

Dostch also asked about the status of the city’s contingency reserve funds, which the city drew from to balance last year’s budget. Replenishing those funds will cost the city an additional $8 million, bringing the total budget hole to $20.5 million, Bailey replied. Since reserve fund replenishment can occur over time, the Blue Ribbon Panel’s recommendations focused on addressing the $12.5 million needed for city operations, he added.

Councilmember Will Chen wondered if panel was able to determine the drivers behind the increased cost, and Bailey replied that a significant part of that can be attributed to more staffing as well as professional services contracts.

Council President Vivian Olson asked if the current $12.5 million budget deficit includes any additional capital investments the city may be considering, such as the Landmark 99 property, and Bailey said that would be an additional expense. In addition, he noted that the city is facing financial deficits in its street fund, which is also not included in the $12.5 million figure.

Bailey then explained why he and the panel are recommending the council look at zero-based budgeting by priorities. This means “not being encumbered by the way we’ve always done it” in terms of budget preparation and also to “recreate that connection with the community” by finding out what residents value, he said.

The council is planning a series of community meetings — the first one is at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 18 in the city’s public works facility — to discuss budget priorities. Among the questions that will be asked during these meetings:

What services do we want from government?

What are our service priorities?

What metrics will we use?

How do we ensure quality?

What amenities do we need?

What assumptions do we use to anticipate the future?

Community input during these meetings will be compiled into a framework for priorities and strategies that inform the budget process, Bailey said.

Olson reminded the council that it is has a limited window — by the end of May — if it wants to explore the option of seeking voter approval for tax increases this year. “We have very little time for decision making and getting it on the agenda,” Olson said.

Bailey advised that the secret to success for passing such measures “is good communication with the community, which it takes time.” He suggested councilmembers may want to look at other funding options for 2025 so they can “have that rich conversation with the community and make better decisions together.”

In other business Tuesday, during a special 5:45 p.m. meeting prior to the regular council meeting, some councilmembers expressed resistance to an eastbound bike lane proposed as part of the city’s Main Street Street Overlay Project.

Planning for the project has been underway since 2020. The projected cost is just over $1 million — most of that from grants.

It will include compliant pedestrian ADA ramps at 7th and 8th Avenue, plus bulb-outs aimed at improving pedestrian safety at the crosswalks.

Main Street’s current lane configuration provides a traffic lane in each direction and parking lanes on both sides of the road. Staff is proposing to narrow the traffic and parking lanes to add an eastbound bike lane from 6th to 9th Avenues to support cyclists traveling uphill.

The graphic shows the proposed lane reconfiguration.

While Councilmembers Chris Eck, Jenna Nand and Susan Paine expressed their support for the project, Councilmember Dotsch reiterated her belief that congested Main Street was a poor location for a bicycle lane and poses a safety risk for children riding their bikes there. She stated it made more sense to place the lane on the less-traveled Dayton Street, which is located a block south. Councilmember Neil Tibbott said he has ridden his bike frequently on that stretch of Main Street and he concurs with Dotsch that Dayton would be a better place for the lane. He then asked City Engineer Rob English what it would take to eliminate the bike lane from the project, and English replied it there would need to be additional discussion with the council and the granting agency to see whether such a change would impact the grant funding.

Eck suggested to staff it would help if the council could better understand the funding sources and how flexible they are, as well as any safety studies that have been done.

Construction is scheduled to begin on the project this summer, with completion in the fall.

The council also:

– Heard annual reports from Edmonds Municipal Court (also during the 5:45 p.m. special meeting) and from the Edmonds Economic Development Commission (at the 7 p.m. meeting). This was Municipal Court Judge Whitney Rivera’s last report to the council, as she has been appointed by Gov. Jay Inslee to fill an upcoming vacancy on the Snohomish County Superior Court. It was also the last council report from Economic Development Commission Chair Nicole Hughes and Vice Chair Kevin Harris, who are stepping down from their leadership positions as of the next commission meeting. Harris pointed to two highlights of the commission’s 2023 work: A commission-sponsored tour of the Landmark 99 property, aimed at helping them better understand the neighborhood, and work on the Edmonds Business Booster website, a joint project with the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce.

– Unanimously approved an amended resolution supporting the efforts of the downtown Business Improvement District (BID) to hire a consultant to review current BID operations and prepare a workplan. Two amendments offered by Councilmember Neil Tibbott were approved: One of them expanded the procedural steps available to reestablish the BID to include “a fixed term of duration, method of membership ratification, applicable fee structure, etc.” The other inserts language requesting that the BID Advisory Committee provide the council with an outline of their work plan by July 2024.

– Also approved a motion directing the city attorney to prepare resolutions with appropriate language regarding draft growth alternatives recommended last week by the Edmonds Planning Board. The city council has scheduled a special meeting at 7:30 p.m. April 9, during which the only subject will be considering the alternatives. Council President Olson said that the council anticipates providing direction on the growth alternatives at the April 9 meeting, although it could be delayed.

The council agenda memo states that the council’s direction on the draft growth alternatives is not an adoption of these alternatives, rather guidance for the purposes of the Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) analysis. The council will make future decision on whether to adopt a preferred alternative in the final EIS.

In a related matter, the council voted 4-3 (Councilmembers Chen, Nand and Dotsch opposed) to limit audience comments during the April 9 meeting to growth plan alternatives only.

— Story and photos by Teresa Wippel