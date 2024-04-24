Council questions fire commissioners; tables decisions on red light cameras, critical aquifer recharge areas

While the Edmonds City Council has yet to make a decision on whether to seek voter approval to annex Edmonds into the South Snohomish Fire and Rescue Regional Authority (RFA), Edmonds councilmembers had burning questions and concerns for South County Fire Commissioners when they came to council chambers Tuesday night for an annual joint meeting between the two entities.

Among them: Are fire commissioners committed to controlling costs? How does the commission plan to address an increased demand for fire and emergency medical services (EMS) given projected population growth? And what type of representation would Edmonds have on the South County Fire Board of Commissioners if voters approved annexation?

Edmonds has been contracting with South County Fire for fire and EMS services since 2010. In December 2023, the fire authority put Edmonds on notice that the agency intends to terminate the current interlocal agreement for those services effective Dec. 31, 2025.

The 20-year contract was executed in 2010. Since that time, the fire authority said that a range of factors — including increased traffic, higher density, population growth and higher labor costs (largely the result of new labor contract agreements) — have driven up cost. While the present contract between the city and South County Fire still has seven years remaining, a key provision allows either party to terminate by giving the other two years’ notice.

Partially to address rising costs, South County Fire in 2017 reorganized into the RFA. As a fire authority, the agency can be funded directly through property taxes rather than receive payment from the individual jurisdictions that contract for fire and EMS services. In essence, this means that property owners would fund the RFA directly, rather than pay taxes to the city, which would use these funds to pay for emergency and fire services from the RFA. To move from an individual contract to being part of the RFA, voters in each jurisdiction need to approve this change. So far, the cities of Lynnwood, Mill Creek, Brier and Mountlake Terrace have voted to join the RFA.

Last week, the council heard a fire services feasibility assessment report from Fitch and Associates, which the council hired to analyze the costs of various options for fire and emergency medical services, including joining the RFA, bringing back the city’s own fire department and contracting with Shoreline Fire.

Deciding how to best provide residents with such essential services is an important one, since the city is facing some long-term budget challenges. Those financial concerns were reflected in some of the council comments Tuesday night.

Councilmember Neil Tibbott said he wanted to hear from commissioners about how they would employ cost containment efforts, especially since some of them stated in campaign messaging they were fiscal conservatives. Commission Board Chair Jim Kenny noted that firefighters are unionized, and “we are trying to make sure we are staying in the middle of the (salary) comparables, so we are neither too high or too low. But we have to be able to pay a competitive wage in order to keep firefighters employed and attract firefighters across the region to work at South County Fire.”

Commission Vice Chair Mark Laurence said that 80% of the fire authority’s costs are labor, and there is pressure to match the salaries offered by other fire agencies. “The only way to reduce costs is to cut services,” Laurence said. “I don’t envy your task to tell your citizens that they are going to have to pay a lot more in taxes to have the fire service they have now.”

Councilmember Will Chen asked commissioners to explain to residents why the fire authority’s estimated cost of providing fire services in Edmonds — nearly $18 million annually — is so much higher than the $12 million the city is currently paying.

“We’re making up the difference in a subsidization,” Kenny replied. “And that essentially has to come to an end.” It isn’t fair to South County Fire’s other constituents — which include the Southwest Snohomish County cities of Brier, Lynnwood, Mill Creek and Mountlake Terrace, as well as unincorporated areas — “to subsidize the city (of Edmonds) in that fashion,” he added.

“The cost is what it is, and something needs to change. And that’s the reason for the jump,” Kenny said.

Chen also asked whether South County Fire would consider making an adjustment in its charges for higher-property-valuation communities like Edmonds. Kenny replied that there isn’t currently such an adjustment and he also noted that the cities of Brier and Mill Creek have higher property valuations than Edmonds.

Councilmember Michelle Dotsch wondered how the fire authority is planning to accommodate the projected growth coming to its service area. Acting Fire Chief Shaughn Maxwell replied that “there’s pins on the map for where every fire call is, every ALS (advanced life saving) call is, where every BLS (basic life support) call is, and then you start to kind of see hot spots or you start to see a higher call density. If we’re not getting there in time or we’re starting to see that call volume rise, we can strategically plan for future stations,” he said.

Fire Commissioner David Chan added that the RFA is looking 10 years ahead, with both a strategic plan and a capital facilities plan.

Councilmember Jenna Nand asked about how Edmonds would be represented on the fire commission board if voters approved annexation.

If Edmonds voted to annex into South County Fire, the city would have one nonvoting member on the board until the next odd-year election, Kenny said. Prior to the election, the service area would have to undergo redistricting, after which commissioner positions would be established for each of those districts. Candidates have to live in the district they are running to represent, but all voters in the RFA get to vote for all positions in the primary and general elections. There are also two at-large positions on the fire commission board. “At a minimum, Edmonds would have one district representative and two at-large members,” Kenny said.

All councilmembers thanked the RFA representatives for their good work in the community — which includes in addition to fire and EMS services the use of community paramedics and social workers and a robust range of community outreach activities.

Councilmember Chris Eck said she was “blown away” by the fact the fire authority’s rate is double the national average for saving people in cardiac arrest along with other intiatives that show a commitment to saving lives. “There’s a price attached to all of these things, and it’s what do we want as a city to be equipped to make sure we are keeping everyone safe,” Eck said.

Council President Vivian Olson said she agreed with her fellow councilmembers’ assessment of the high level of service provided, but noted the concerns from councilmembers and residents about the increased fire and EMS costs — especially in light of the city’s budget issues. “You can’t put a price tag on it (the high level service), and yet we still only have so much money,” Olson said.

In other business Tuesday, the council voted to table action on two other key issues before them:

– The installation of red light cameras at various intersections. After hearing from City Attorney Jeff Taraday about the possible impacts of new state legislation — House Bill 2384 — that governs automated traffic safety cameras, councilmembers decided they needed more information prior to taking action on the proposal.

– A city code amendment regarding critical aquifer recharge areas (CARAs). While the council voted 6-1 last week to place this on the consent agenda for approval, Councilmember Michelle Dotsch moved Tuesday night to put the matter on the regular council agenda for discussion. Dostch then made a motion that the item be tabled until environmental issues could be reviewed, given concerns expressed by the Olympic View Water District about city’s proposal to allow shallow underground injection control (UIC) wells to control stormwater runoff. Dotsch’s motion to table was approved by a 4-2 vote, with Councilmembers Eck and Susan Paine voting no and Councilmember Nand abstaining.

The council also:

– Authorized Mayor Mike Rosen to sign a participation form authorizing the City of Edmonds to participate in the state’s new opioid settlement agreement

– Heard a resolution recognizing National Trails Day, promoted each year by the Rails to Trails Conservancy. This year the date is April 27. The resolution cited Edmonds’ one and only rail-trail — the Interurban Trail — as regional asset with yet more potential for transportation and recreation. Gordon Black of the Edmonds Bicycle Advocacy Group accepted the proclamation.

– Received elected official training from City Attorney Jeff Taraday.

There will be no council meeting next week because it’s the fifth Tuesday of the month.

— By Teresa Wippel