‘Crows – The Avian Einsteins’ topic of May 7 Sno-King Fuchsia Society meeting in Lynnwood

The Sno-King Fuchsia Society invites all nature, plant and bird lovers to hear guest speaker Constance Sidles present on “Crows – The Avian Einsteins” during the society’s Tuesday, May 7 meeting in the Lynnwood Library meeting room, 19200 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood.
The program, running from 1-3 p.m., will explore the wonderful world of these highly intelligent birds. Sidles is the author of five books, including Tales From the Montlake Fill and Forty-Six Views of Montlake Fill. The Montlake Fill is a former landfill located adjacent to the University of Washington. Closed in the 1960s, it is being restored and is a top Seattle birding site.
Admission is free. There is free parking available at the library.
