Draft growth alternatives topic of Edmonds City Council special meeting April 9

Draft growth alternatives for the City of Edmonds 2024 Comprehensive Plan will be the sole focus of an Edmonds City Council special meeting at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 9 in the council chambers, 250 5th Ave. N.

The council will still hold its virtual April 9 committee meetings — parks and public works, public safety-planning-human services-personnel, and finance — as scheduled. Meeting schedules and agendas can be found on the city’s meeting agenda page.

The 7:30 p.m. special meeting will feature a presentation from staff that includes preliminary feedback of the online open house that took place March 11-April 2 and a review of the Edmonds Planning Board recommendations.

Audience comments specific to the draft growth alternatives are welcome following the presentation. Audience comments are possible in person or remotely via Zoom, and you can also submit written comments online.

During the meeting, the council will discuss and deliberate and could consider taking action via a resolution that would provide their input to staff and consulting team. A news release announcing the special meeting stated that “council’s direction on the draft growth alternatives is not an adoption of these alternatives, rather guidance for the purposes of the environmental impact statement (EIS) analysis. Council will make future decision on whether to adopt a preferred alternative in the final EIS.”