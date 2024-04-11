ECA fashion show puts Edmonds shops and boutiques on the runway

The first-ever fashion show to benefit Edmonds Center for the Arts drew 100 eager fashionistas on Wednesday evening to “ooh” and “aah” as models showed off the latest outfits now available in local shops and boutiques, running the gamut from blue jeans to formal wedding gowns.

Attendees were welcomed by Fashion Show Committee Chair Cheryl Foster who, after opening remarks, introduced ECA’s new Executive Director Kathy Liu. Foster noted Liu’s long list of accomplishments and job history, adding that in addition she is a classically-trained pianist and violinist, speaks Mandarin and reads French.

“Thank you all for being here,” said Liu. “Your participation helps us to continue doing what we do, from community involvement to bringing world-class acts and entertainment to the community.”

She then turned the stage over to the event emcees and announcers: Jenny Murphy, former owner of Sound Styles in Edmonds, and Tammy Coffing of Pear Tree Consignments.

“I want to extend a warm welcome to everyone tonight,” Murphy began. “Tonight’s show is where creativity, the arts and fashion intersect in our community. Both Tammy and I are so pleased to be here, and to be part of this event. Fashion shows entertain, educate and reflect our culture, and tonight is bringing our community together for this special event.”

She then explained how the show will deviate from the standard fashion show protocol, in that rather than showcasing particular designers, it is showcasing Edmonds shops and boutiques.

“We have seven local shops participating tonight, and we’re grouping the showings to highlight the offerings of each,” she said. “We’ll also be introducing the owners and highlighting some things about their backgrounds and the particular vibe of their stores. Each item you see tonight has been hand-picked by the store owner and their staff – and we’re also including some men’s fashions.

“These are courageous, creative women who have made fashion in Edmonds come alive,” she concluded. “We are now a fashion destination, and these are the folks who made it so.”

The show then began, with Anchor Chic Consignment first up. They were followed by Pear Tree Consignment, Saeta, Rogue, Rebekah’s Boutique, NC Concepts and Kita Events Bridal and Formal Wear.

At the conclusion of the show, Cheryl Foster returned to the stage to conduct a raffle for items varying from dinners to wine selections to yoga classes. Donors included Bar Dojo, Calypso, Charcoal, Cline Jewelers, Comstock Jewelers, Fogo de Chao, Irden Designs, Jeff Uncorked, Next OV Skin, Niles Peacock Kitchen and Bar, Salish Sea Brewery and Twist Yoga.

Foster then invited the group to follow her to the ECA main stage for socializing, drinks and hors d’oeuvres, and where items from all participating stores were available for inspection and sale.

