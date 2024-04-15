Edmonds Center for the Arts accepting applications for new board members

Edmonds Center for the Arts (ECA) is seeking new board members.

ECA brings artists from around the world to Snohomish County and the Pacific Northwest, and is also home to regional organizations such as Cascade Symphony Orchestra and Olympic Ballet Theatre. The organization provides artistic experiences in schools and nursing homes, as well as education and outreach activities for students and general audiences. It has become widely known for bringing the arts to dementia patients and for its free family festival Kidstock!

ECA is a private, nonprofit 501(c)3 organization, and board members are responsible for governance and overall stewardship of ECA’s nonprofit mission and programs and for long-term strategic planning. The board is staffed by the executive director and works in concert with the Edmonds Public Facilities District, the municipal corporation which owns and operates the building and grounds, and its senior staff.

Successful candidates will have a passion for the role of arts in the community. Candidates do not need to be Edmonds residents, as ECA is dedicated to developing a board – as well as staff and performing artists – who represent the diversity of the community, in terms of geography as well as demographics and skill sets.

ECA board members serve three-year terms and attend monthly board and committee meetings. They subscribe to and attend performances at the center, and many volunteer in other capacities. Board members are limited to a maximum of three, three-year terms.

Applicants must submit an application to indicate their interest in being considered. Finalists will be interviewed by board leadership.

Applications are available here. Additional information about ECA may be found on the website.

Submit applications to boardapplications@ec4arts.org. Deadline for applications is Monday, April 22, 2024.