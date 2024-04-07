Edmonds City Council to meet in committees prior to April 9 special meeting

Even though it has scheduled a special meeting at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 9 to discuss draft growth alternatives for the City of Edmonds 2024 Comprehensive Plan, the Edmonds City Council will still hold its virtual committee meetings earlier that day.

Among the items to be discussed:

Parks and public works committee 1:30 p.m.

-Snohomish County – City of Edmonds Interlocal Agreement for Mee Parkland Acquisition

-2023 Transportation Impact Fee Annual Report

-A professional services agreement for KPG/Psomas to provide design engineering services for the Phase 5 Storm Utility Replacement/Rehab Project.

-A 5-ft dedication for 98th Ave W right-of-way adjacent to 22214 98th Ave W

-A 10-ft Street Dedication and 20-ft Public Sewer Easement for a proposed single-family residential development at 16516 74th Pl W,

Public safety-planning-human services-personnel committee 3:30 p.m.

-Arlington Airport use agreement

-Washington State Criminal Justice Training Center contract for part time instructors

-Council Rules of Procedure Section 8 — Public Testimony

Finance committee 5:30 p.m.

-February 2024 monthly financial report

-Electronic funds transer (EFT) policy-

-Council Rules of Procedure Section 13 — Reimbursement of Expenses

-Discussion of proposed strategic approach to financial resiliency and next steps

Committee meetings are work sessions for councilmembers and staff, so do not include audience comments. Participants attend committee meetings virtually, and members of the public are encouraged to attend the same way.

You can access the meetings via Zoom here: zoom.us/j/95798484261. Or join by dial-up phone at US: +1 253 215 8782 Webinar ID: 957 9848 4261.

If members of the public cannot access the virtual committee meetings with their personal devices, a monitor is provided in Edmonds City Hall’s City Council conference room, first floor of 121 5th Ave. N., Edmonds.