Edmonds Civic Roundtable presents conversations with Edmonds City Councilmembers — Vivian Olson first up, May 1

The Edmonds Civic Roundtable will be presenting a series of conversations with Edmonds City Councilmembers. The first one features Council President Vivian Olson and will run from 8-9 a.m. Wednesday, May 1 in the Cline Jewelers Fireside Room, 100 5th Ave. N., Edmonds.
Seating will be limited. Attendees are invited to have a cup of coffee, donated by Starbucks. There is no charge for the event but attendees are asked to RSVP to simanton@comcast.net.
