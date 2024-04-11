Edmonds College Foundation to host annual fundraiser April 27

The Edmonds College Foundation will hold its 39th annual fundraiser on April 27 at the Lynnwood Event Center. INSPIRE 2024, presented by Fortive, will raise money that will help the foundation continue providing scholarships, emergency funding, and investments in educational opportunities, according to a news release.

“The INSPIRE gala is a pivotal event that allows us to directly support our students and the vital programs they rely on,” said Edmonds College President Dr. Amit B. Singh. “Every dollar raised goes towards initiatives that empower our students to achieve their dreams. We are incredibly grateful for the support of our community, and we look forward to celebrating their generosity at this year’s celebration.”

The 2024 Edmonds College Foundation INSPIRE gala features:

• Dinner, concert and live auction (starts at 6 p.m.)

• Hors d’oeuvres on the red carpet, provided by the Edmonds College Triton Taste food truck

• Dessert Dash featuring cakes by the Edmonds College Baking and Pastry Arts Department

• Student Engagement Showcase highlighting various exciting and transformative programs available to students and the community

• Live concert by Edmonds College Soundsation Jazz Choir

• Inspiring speeches from students and alumni

• Online auction (April 20-25)

Go to edmonds.edu/inspire to participate and give.

The event proudly welcomes Fortive as its title sponsor for the fourth year. Fortive has supported the foundation and the gala for seven years.

“At Fortive, we’re committed to building a brighter future for our communities, and education is a cornerstone of that vision,” said Fortive Vice President Kirsten Paust. “The Edmonds College Foundation’s INSPIRE gala directly impacts students’ lives, removing financial barriers and empowering them to achieve their dreams. We’re proud to support this vital cause.”

The event will also feature the Associated Students of Edmonds College as its Dreambuilder Sponsor; The Boeing Company as its Spotlight Sponsor; The Law Offices of Sherri Anderson, and US Bank as its Impact Partners, and more than 15 mission, corporate, and community partner sponsors.

“INSPIRE 2024 marks a crucial moment for us to unite in championing the transformative power of higher education,” said Edmonds College Foundation Executive Director Tom Bull. “As we gather, let’s ignite a collective movement towards a brighter future. Your presence and support can spark change. Join us, be moved, and play a role in shaping our shared destiny.”

To register or learn more about how you can support EC students, contact Sasha Rubashka at sasha.rubashka@edmonds.edu, call 425-640-1274, or donate online.