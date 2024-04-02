Edmonds Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility Commission to meet April 3

The City of Edmonds Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Accessibility Commission will meet from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, April 3 in the Brackett Room, 3rd floor of Edmonds City Hall, 121 5th Ave. N., Edmonds.

This is a hybrid meeting. Commissioners and the public may attend in person or through Zoom.

The Zoom link is here. Meeting ID: 980 7199 9699 and Passcode: 963195.

Among the items on the agenda:

– Takeaways from the recent retreat.

– Commission structure.

– Annual report update.

– A reminder of the April 20 film The Farewell, part of the commission’s Movies That Matter free film series. It will be shown at noon April 20 at the Edmonds Theater. Learn more here.

You can see the complete agenda at this link.